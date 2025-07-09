Hepatologist reveals 'most useless supplement' people waste money on and 1 'absolutely worthy' one to try instead

Vitamin C, or ascorbic acid, plays a role in many vital functions, including metabolism and immunity. While some might view vitamin C supplements as necessary, Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, a hepatologist known as The Liver Doc on social media, has a different opinion. Also read | Hepatologist reveals most dangerous supplement for your liver Do you actually need vitamin C dietary supplements? Here's what a doctor said. (Freepik)

Are vitamin C supplements actually beneficial?

Supplements might benefit people with restrictive diets or limited access to fresh fruits and vegetables. However, in an Instagram post on July 7, Dr Philips warned against 'useless' vitamin C dietary supplements. He said, “The most wasteful, absolutely useless dietary supplement that people spend money on, in today's world, is vitamin C.”

A balanced diet typically provides sufficient vitamin C. However, supplements might be beneficial for specific individuals, so it's essential to consult a healthcare professional before adding any supplements to your routine.

Incorporate black coffee into your routine

Interestingly, according to Dr Philips, instead of taking 'wasteful' vitamin C supplements, black coffee can be a great addition to your daily routine, offering several benefits. He said in the same Instagram post, “The most useful, absolutely worthy dietary supplement for habitual use, that people are unnecessarily paranoid about, is black coffee.”

While the caffeine in black coffee is often associated with an energy boost, it is also enriched with several health benefits. In a July 6 interview with HT Lifestyle, gastroenterologist Dr Meghraj Ingle shared that black coffee provides essential vitamins and minerals like vitamin B12, B5, B1, folate, potassium, and magnesium.

If you're new to black coffee, start with a small amount and gradually increase as needed. “Drinking 2–3 cups of plain, filtered coffee a day is ideal. Avoid instant coffee or sugary drinks like frappes, which offer little benefit for the liver. Also, make sure your coffee is made with clean water and brewed the same way each time,” he said. So, pay attention to how your body reacts to black coffee and adjust your consumption accordingly.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.