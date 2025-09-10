Hepatologist 'The Liver Doc' reveals why people must take weight loss drug Mounjaro and who should avoid it

'Weight loss drugs have been criticised more than they have been accepted over the past few years, after they gained popularity. However, before forming an opinion about them, it is important to educate oneself. Also Read | AIIMS gastroenterologist shares 7 rules he follows while eating out to protect gut health: Which of these do you follow? Adults with type 2 diabetes who need better sugar control, especially if weight loss is a priority, should take Mounjaro. (REUTERS)

In a post shared on September 9, hepatologist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, aka The Liver Doc, shared a deep dive into Mounjaro, explaining who needs it, who should avoid it, why it is a game-changer, and what could be the adverse effects of it.

Who needs Mounjaro?

Firstly, for the uninitiated, Mounjaro is a drug that replicates hormones in the body that regulate appetite and blood sugar levels. It is similar to other popular weight loss drugs, such as Ozempic and Wegovy.

As for who needs Mounjaro, the hepatologist clarified that these are people who should take it:

Adults with type 2 diabetes who need better sugar control, especially if weight loss is a priority.

Adults with obesity (BMI ≥30) or BMI ≥27 with a weight-related disease.

Adults with moderate-severe obstructive sleep apnea and obesity.

Who should avoid it?

According to The Liver Doc, those with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid cancer or a disorder called multiple endocrine neoplasia type 2 (MEN2) are at risk because it is associated with thyroid cancer.

Additionally, those with severe gastrointestinal disease, such as gastroparesis (a chronic condition characterised by a delay in stomach emptying, where food and liquid remain in the stomach for an abnormally long time), should avoid it.

Lastly, he warned, if one has an allergy or hypersensitivity to the drug Tirzepatide, they should avoid Mounjaro.

Why Mounjaro is a game-changer?

The hepatologist also listed the reasons why this weight loss drug is a game-changer. Here are the points he listed:

Reduces HbA1c (good diabetes control)

Reduces weight (15-21 percent) from baseline in obese people without diabetes

Lowers blood pressure, improves cardiometabolic health

Reduces major adverse cardiac events (heart attack, stroke, cardiac death, heart failure)

Improves kidney health

Reduces liver fat and liver fibrosis (scarring)

Improves sleep in those with obstructive sleep apnea

Improves quality of life

Improves functional capacity

Common and serious adverse events of taking Mounjaro

Per the hepatologist, the common adverse events of Mounjaro were ‘not severe and are self-limiting.’ He listed nausea, diarrhoea, decreased appetite, vomiting, constipation, bloating, and abdominal pain (5 percent) as the common side effects.

“These are typically dose-dependent, start during escalation, and lessen over time (so don't stop, it gets better). Bottom line: most gastric events are mild-moderate and self-limited with slow titration and hydration,” the expert added.

Meanwhile, as for the severe side effects, he pointed out that they occur in ‘absolutely rarest of the rarest cases.’ They are: pancreatitis, acute gallbladder disease, acute kidney injury from dehydration, severe gastric reactions, and diabetic retinopathy complications in those with pre-existing eye disease.

As for the blindness side effect? Dr Philips stressed, “It is blown out of proportion. It is not related to the drug, but to the sudden diabetes reduction.”

Additionally, he pointed out that the drug's benefits far outweigh the rarest risks. “In comparison, there is a higher chance that you can get liver failure from your herbal and dietary supplement. There is a higher chance that you can get cardiac rhythm disorders from your omega-3 supplement,” he stressed.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.