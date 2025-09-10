Search
Wed, Sept 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

AIIMS gastroenterologist shares 7 rules he follows while eating out to protect gut health: Which of these do you follow?

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Updated on: Sept 10, 2025 08:24 am IST

To maintain gut health while dining out, a gastroenterologist recommends prioritising lean proteins, vegetables, avoiding additives and sugary drinks, and more.

When you follow a healthy lifestyle, eat whole foods, exercise regularly, and prioritise movement, eating out can put a damper on your progress. But fret not, there are some gut-friendly rules that can ensure you have a fun time while also enjoying yourself with your loved ones.

The gastroenterologist avoids dishes loaded with emulsifiers and additives, as they can disrupt the gut barrier and trigger inflammation. (Freepik)
The gastroenterologist avoids dishes loaded with emulsifiers and additives, as they can disrupt the gut barrier and trigger inflammation. (Freepik)

Also Read | Fitness trainer says if you can do these 7 exercises in your 30s and 40s your body is ageing better than most

In an Instagram post shared on September 10, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at the AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford universities, shared 7 rules he follows to ensure that his gut stays happy when dining out. Let's find out his rules.

7 gut-friendly rules to follow while eating out

Sharing the post, Dr Sethi wrote, “As a gastroenterologist, here are my 7 golden rules for eating out without upsetting your gut. Which of these do you already follow when dining out?”

The rules shared by Dr Sethi are:

1. Skip ultra-processed foods

The gastroenterologist avoids dishes loaded with emulsifiers and additives, as they can disrupt the gut barrier and trigger inflammation.

2. Lean protein first

According to the gastroenterologist, he prefers eating lean protein first when eating out as grilled chicken, fish or plant proteins are better than fried or fatty cuts. They are easier on digestion and cause less reflux, too.

3. Light on the sauce

The gastroenterologist said, “I ask for dressings and sauces on the especially creamy or buttery ones. Flavour without the digestive drama.”

4. Veggies, veggies, and veggies

He stressed that he always prioritises eating vegetables during outings as consuming steamed, roasted, or raw vegetables means a fibre boost and fuel for the gut microbes. “I skip the deep-fried version that causes bloating,” he added.

5. Smart carbs

“Plain rice, quinoa, or baked potatoes keep things simple. I pass on buttery mashed or cheesy sides that weigh me down,” the gut expert explained.

6. Mind the drink

According to the gastroenterologist, he avoids sugary drinks, such as sodas, whether they are regular or diet, as they result in bloating triggers. Therefore, he sticks with water or soothing herbal teas.

7. Dessert done right

Lastly, the gastroenterologist stated that he trades sugar-loaded desserts for fruit-based ones like berries ot sorbet. “Sweet with a gentler blood sugar spike,” he added, explaining his choice.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / AIIMS gastroenterologist shares 7 rules he follows while eating out to protect gut health: Which of these do you follow?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On