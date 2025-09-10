AIIMS gastroenterologist shares 7 rules he follows while eating out to protect gut health: Which of these do you follow?

When you follow a healthy lifestyle, eat whole foods, exercise regularly, and prioritise movement, eating out can put a damper on your progress. But fret not, there are some gut-friendly rules that can ensure you have a fun time while also enjoying yourself with your loved ones. The gastroenterologist avoids dishes loaded with emulsifiers and additives, as they can disrupt the gut barrier and trigger inflammation. (Freepik)

In an Instagram post shared on September 10, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at the AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford universities, shared 7 rules he follows to ensure that his gut stays happy when dining out. Let's find out his rules.

7 gut-friendly rules to follow while eating out

Sharing the post, Dr Sethi wrote, “As a gastroenterologist, here are my 7 golden rules for eating out without upsetting your gut. Which of these do you already follow when dining out?”

The rules shared by Dr Sethi are:

1. Skip ultra-processed foods

The gastroenterologist avoids dishes loaded with emulsifiers and additives, as they can disrupt the gut barrier and trigger inflammation.

2. Lean protein first

According to the gastroenterologist, he prefers eating lean protein first when eating out as grilled chicken, fish or plant proteins are better than fried or fatty cuts. They are easier on digestion and cause less reflux, too.

3. Light on the sauce

The gastroenterologist said, “I ask for dressings and sauces on the especially creamy or buttery ones. Flavour without the digestive drama.”

4. Veggies, veggies, and veggies

He stressed that he always prioritises eating vegetables during outings as consuming steamed, roasted, or raw vegetables means a fibre boost and fuel for the gut microbes. “I skip the deep-fried version that causes bloating,” he added.

5. Smart carbs

“Plain rice, quinoa, or baked potatoes keep things simple. I pass on buttery mashed or cheesy sides that weigh me down,” the gut expert explained.

6. Mind the drink

According to the gastroenterologist, he avoids sugary drinks, such as sodas, whether they are regular or diet, as they result in bloating triggers. Therefore, he sticks with water or soothing herbal teas.

7. Dessert done right

Lastly, the gastroenterologist stated that he trades sugar-loaded desserts for fruit-based ones like berries ot sorbet. “Sweet with a gentler blood sugar spike,” he added, explaining his choice.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.