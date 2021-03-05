IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Here’s how you can locate Covid-19 on your skin
Here’s how you can locate Covid-19 on your skin(Twitter/samrinahashmi)
Here’s how you can locate Covid-19 on your skin(Twitter/samrinahashmi)
health

Here’s how you can locate Covid-19 on your skin

  • As the new coronavirus variants spread and Covid-19 symptoms continue to increase and expand, here’s how you can locate the infection through these four kinds of skin changes
READ FULL STORY
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:41 PM IST

While the three most common symptoms of Covid-19 are cough, high temperature/fever and loss of smell and taste and are universally know, few know that rashes on skin are also indicative of suffering from novel coronavirus. A report published in The Lancet journal reported that skin lesions such as erythematous rashes, urticaria and chicken pox-like vesicles “developed at the onset of SARS-CoV-2 infection or during hospital stay and did not correlate with disease severity.”

Some of the lesions also had burning and itching while some began as erythematous-violaceous patches that slowly evolved to purpuric lesions and then to blisters and ulceronecrotic lesions, with final complete return to normal. Another research found that 21% of the Covid-19 patients they observed, reported skin rashes as their only symptom while 17% of patients suffering from coronavirus experienced rashes as their first symptom.

A study published online ahead of print in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology found that Covid-19 does not cause one particular rash but rather it’s causing a variety of rashes. In view of other studies conducted across the world, four types of skin changes were found to be catalogued in the broad spectrum of dermatologic manifestations associated with coronavirus infections or associated with locating Covid-19:

1. Skin lesions:

In A Review of the Dermatological Manifestations of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19), the frequency of the skin lesions associated with Covid-19 infection was revealed to vary according to the series. In another Spanish study including 20 children and adolescents with acral lesions, four clinical patterns were described: acral erythema (30%) dactylitis (20%), purpuric maculopapules (35%), and mixed pattern (15%).

Sanchez et al. reported a skin eruption similar to that of pityriasis rosea and described a new clinical presentation of skin lesions associated with Covid-19. They were found to develop in the trunk, upper arms and periumbilical.

2. Blisters or vesicular lesions

A blister or a vesicular lesion is an area of skin covered by a raised and fluid-filled bubble and though a Spanish study reported symptoms of such skin problems among many Covid-19 patients, blisters must not be considered as one of the determining factors of coronavirus infection. Some Covid-19 patients may even experience ulceration or blistering in their oral cavity.

However, water blisters or small fluid-filled micro-blisters often appear on the hands and are commonly suffered by middle‐aged Covid-19 patients. These blisters are associated with medium-severity disease and last only for over ten days.

3. Covid toes or chilblains

Sometimes as small blisters or as pustules, these chilblain-like lesions or ‘Covid toes’ as they are commonly called, appear late in the disease. Most common in children, they can affect hands or feet or both at the same time but are also reported in adolescents and young adults with no or only mild symptoms of Covid-19, the red-purple discoloured skin being painful and itchy.

Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Harvard Medical School (HMS), in collaboration with the American Academy of Dermatology and International League of Dermatologic Societies found that Covid toes or chilblains consist of “red or purple itchy or tender bumps on the toes, heels or fingers, typically seen when skin is exposed to cold air or surfaces.”

4. Urticaria or hives

These may appear as blotches or raised red lumps (wheals) and are itchy skin rashes that are usually red, pink or flesh-coloured. Though hives mostly clear within ten days, they are associated with more severe disease in all ages.

Hives range from the size of a pinhead to a dinner plate and may come and go even if the swellings caused by them in one spot, disappear within minutes or hours.

Caution:

If you develop any of these or other skin changes, consult a dermatologist immediately via a telehealth appointment as you might be infectious. In case you do have a rash that’s unusual or might fit one of these categories, it is important to be aware of it and get tested for Covid-19 and self-isolate until you receive your test results.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus covid-19 symptom cough fever loss of smell novel coronavirus skin lesion chicken pox sars-cov-2 covid-19 infection dermatologist blister hives covid-19 variant journal hospital fitness
Close
Here’s how you can locate Covid-19 on your skin(Twitter/samrinahashmi)
Here’s how you can locate Covid-19 on your skin(Twitter/samrinahashmi)
health

Here’s how you can locate Covid-19 on your skin

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:41 PM IST
  • As the new coronavirus variants spread and Covid-19 symptoms continue to increase and expand, here’s how you can locate the infection through these four kinds of skin changes
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
health

Were you up all night again? Tips to help you beat 4 am angst

By Vanessa Viegas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Arguments you could have navigated better, vital to-dos that you’re not sure you’ve done, the quiet whisperings of an anxious mind — these are a few of our least favourite things
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to a new study, digital solutions including remote monitoring can help chronic pain sufferers manage their pain and reduce the probability of misuse of prescription opioids.(Unsplash)
According to a new study, digital solutions including remote monitoring can help chronic pain sufferers manage their pain and reduce the probability of misuse of prescription opioids.(Unsplash)
health

Study suggests digital apps can help chronic pain sufferers

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Health apps have become a popular tool to track fitness, weight loss, sleep, and even menstrual cycles, and now another benefit of using digital applications has come to light.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Natasa Stankovic shares new fitness video(Instagram/natasastankovic__ )
Natasa Stankovic shares new fitness video(Instagram/natasastankovic__ )
health

Natasa Stankovic's fitness video will serve as motivation for weekend workout

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:31 PM IST
  • Natasa Stankovic recently shared a workout video which is a mix of boxing and zumba. The extensive fitness session is inspiring us to stop procrastinating and start our weekend on a healthy note.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Music producer Rudy Willingham's hilarious hack might make kids drink more milk(Instagram/rudy_willingham)
Music producer Rudy Willingham's hilarious hack might make kids drink more milk(Instagram/rudy_willingham)
health

Music producer Rudy Willingham's hilarious hack might make kids drink more milk

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:31 PM IST
  • Music producer Rudy Willingham recently broke the Internet as he suggested fathers out there to use Beer Bong setup as an innovative feeding technique to make toddlers like his daughter, drink more milk easily without any mess | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Doubling masks doesn't reduce chances of coronavirus spread: Japan supercomputer

Reuters, Tokyo, Japan
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:11 PM IST
The findings in part contradict recent recommendations from the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that two masks were better than one at reducing a person's exposure to the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dwayne Johnson(Instagram)
Dwayne Johnson(Instagram)
health

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson channels Covid-19 lessons into new energy drink

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:07 PM IST
The megawatt actor and entrepreneur on balancing his time, keeping healthy, and the unexpected benefits of pandemic precautions
READ FULL STORY
Close
While the study does not establish that slow walking is a cause of death, the association persisted across at least nine tumour types.(Unsplash)
While the study does not establish that slow walking is a cause of death, the association persisted across at least nine tumour types.(Unsplash)
health

Study finds walking pace among cancer survivors may be important for survival

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:08 PM IST
A new study led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the National Cancer Institute has identified an association between slow walking pace and an increased risk of death among cancer survivors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The human genome has evolved to favour the inheritance of very different characteristics in males and females, which in turn makes men more vulnerable to a host of physical and mental health conditions(Pixabay)
The human genome has evolved to favour the inheritance of very different characteristics in males and females, which in turn makes men more vulnerable to a host of physical and mental health conditions(Pixabay)
health

Evolution drives boys to be more prone to autism and other conditions

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:39 PM IST
A team of genetic researchers during a recent study concluded that evolutionary forces drive a glaring gender imbalance in the occurrence of many health conditions, including autism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thanks Divija for spreading the word on mental well-being. (Divija Bhasin)
Thanks Divija for spreading the word on mental well-being. (Divija Bhasin)
health

Divija Bhasin, an Instagrammer who is spreading awareness about mental health

By Nikita Bhardwaj | HealthShots
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Awkwardgoat3, a mental health page by psychologist Divija Bhasin, has become a safe space on Instagram for those who don’t have a sounding board.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adolescents were about twice as likely to report wheezing or whistling in the chest than those who used e-cigarettes or smoked, findings from the University of Michigan showed.(Unsplash)
Adolescents were about twice as likely to report wheezing or whistling in the chest than those who used e-cigarettes or smoked, findings from the University of Michigan showed.(Unsplash)
health

Vaping cannabis may be worse for lungs than smoking, study shows

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:37 AM IST
Vaping cannabis may put teens at a greater risk for developing symptoms of lung injury than those who smoke cigarettes, or marijuana, or who vape nicotine, according to a new study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Heart problems may be rare in pro athletes after Covid-19(Unsplash)
Heart problems may be rare in pro athletes after Covid-19(Unsplash)
health

Athletes who suffered from Covid-19, have rare chance of heart problems, study

AP
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:40 AM IST
  • A new study published in the JAMA Cardiology has shown that the coronavirus can cause inflammation in many organs, including the heart but that is not the case in pro athletes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to a new study, green tea supplements modulate facial development in children with Down syndrome. The study, led by Belgian and Spanish researchers, was published in Nature Scientific Reports.(Unsplash)
According to a new study, green tea supplements modulate facial development in children with Down syndrome. The study, led by Belgian and Spanish researchers, was published in Nature Scientific Reports.(Unsplash)
health

Green tea extracts may benefit facial development of children with Down syndrome

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:57 PM IST
Green tea is already known for its antioxidant properties, which aid in immunity boosting and weight loss, but did you know that it can also prove beneficial for the facial development of children with Down syndrome?
READ FULL STORY
Close
You are beautiful just the way you are.(Sone Kanwar)
You are beautiful just the way you are.(Sone Kanwar)
health

Here’s how MBA-turned-beauty blogger Sone Kanwar is redefining beauty standards

By Nikita Bhardwaj | HealthShots
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:16 PM IST
“Beauty is not about looking great, but feeling great as well,” says Sone Kanwar, a beauty influencer who goes by the name Glossypolish on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vicky Kaushal does box jumps in new fitness video(Instagram/ vickykaushal09)
Vicky Kaushal does box jumps in new fitness video(Instagram/ vickykaushal09)
health

Vicky Kaushal's new fitness video features hilarious background music, seen yet?

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:12 PM IST
  • Vicky Kaushal recently shared a new fitness video in which the actor can be seen doing extremely tough box jumps. However, it was the background music in the clip that impressed his followers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP