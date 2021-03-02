IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / High fat diets may over-activate destructive heart disease protein: Study
High fat diets may over-activate destructive heart disease protein: Study(Photo by Robina Weermeijer on Unsplash)
High fat diets may over-activate destructive heart disease protein: Study(Photo by Robina Weermeijer on Unsplash)
health

High fat diets may over-activate destructive heart disease protein: Study

A new research has found that a high-fat diet can cause damage to the muscle cells that make up our hearts by causing a normally harmless protein, Nox2, to become overactive
READ FULL STORY
ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:53 PM IST

Consumption of a high-fat diet may be activating a response in the heart that is causing destructive growth and could lead to a greater risk of heart attacks, according to new research.

In a paper published in Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications, researchers looked at the effect of feeding mice a high fat diet on oxidative stress levels on heart cells. The team from the University of Reading found that cells from the mice had twice the amount of oxidative stress, and led to heart cells being up to 1.8 times bigger due to cardiac hypertrophy which is associated with heart disease.

Named first author Dr Sunbal Naureen Bhatti, from the University of Reading said, "Our research shows one way in which a high-fat diet can cause damage to the muscle cells that make up our hearts. It appears that a switch happens at a cellular level when the mice were fed on a high fat regime which causes a normally harmless protein, Nox2, to become overactive. The precise nature of how the Nox2 protein goes onto cause oxidative damage and set off destructive hypertrophy is still being researched."

"We are really just scratching the surface of how the protein Nox2 responds to diets, but our research clearly demonstrates that high-fat diets have the potential to cause significant damage to the heart," Bhatti added.

The researchers focused on a key protein Nox2 which believed to be associated with increasing oxidative stress in the heart. The study found that the mice fed a high-fat diet had twice the amount of Nox2 activity, which also led to a similar amount of reactive oxygen species (ROS), a free radical that is associated with pathological damage of the body.

To check whether Nox2 was involved in causing the cardiac stress, the team compared the results with mice bred specifically to 'knock out' Nox2, stopping the protein from activating at a cellular level. The 'knock out' mice were also fed a high fat diet, but showed little or none of the same raised levels of oxidative stress.

In addition, the team used three experimental treatments which are known to reduce Nox2-related ROS production, and found that all three showed some promise in reducing the effect of ROS in damaging the mice hearts.

The mice that were fed high fat diets received 45 per cent of their calorie consumption from fat, 20 per cent from protein and 35 per cent carbohydrate.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
high fat diet human heart protein
Close
Blood tests can offer early indicator of severe Covid-19? Here's what study says(Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash)
Blood tests can offer early indicator of severe Covid-19? Here's what study says(Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash)
health

Blood tests can offer early indicator of severe Covid-19? Here's what study says

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:09 PM IST
As per a recent study, blood tests can help doctors predict whether a coronavirus patient requires care in the intensive care unit or requires ventilator support or is suffering from severe Covid-19 that could lead to death
READ FULL STORY
Close
High fat diets may over-activate destructive heart disease protein: Study(Photo by Robina Weermeijer on Unsplash)
High fat diets may over-activate destructive heart disease protein: Study(Photo by Robina Weermeijer on Unsplash)
health

High fat diets may over-activate destructive heart disease protein: Study

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:53 PM IST
A new research has found that a high-fat diet can cause damage to the muscle cells that make up our hearts by causing a normally harmless protein, Nox2, to become overactive
READ FULL STORY
Close
The skeleton of Little Foot is seen in Sterkfontein, South Africa, in this undated handout photo, obtained by Reuters on March 1, 2021.(Reuters)
The skeleton of Little Foot is seen in Sterkfontein, South Africa, in this undated handout photo, obtained by Reuters on March 1, 2021.(Reuters)
health

Painstaking study of 'Little Foot' fossil sheds light on human origins

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:58 PM IST
Little Foot's species blended ape-like and human-like traits and is considered a possible direct ancestor of humans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Low cost, high efficiency mask design presented by Oxford study

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:12 PM IST
The Covid-19 crisis has increased demand for respiratory masks, with various models of DIY masks becoming popular alongside the commercially available N95. The utility of such masks is primarily based on the size of aerosols that they are capable of filtering out and how long they can do so effectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's why using cannabis to treat migraine could up risk of rebound headaches

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:11 PM IST
The study found that people who were using cannabis had significantly increased odds of also having medication overuse headache, or rebound headache, compared to people who were not using cannabis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu(Instagram)
Taapsee Pannu(Instagram)
health

'Let's talk periods': Taapsee Pannu addresses 'the elephant in the room'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:44 AM IST
On Monday, Taapsee Pannu hopped on to her Instagram and shared a ruminative video that sees her addressing the taboo surrounding menstruation, which she referred to as 'the elephant in the room'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Esha Gupta shares new fitness post(Instagram/egupta)
Esha Gupta shares new fitness post(Instagram/egupta)
health

Esha Gupta's extreme stretch amazes everyone, Masaba's comment wins the day

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:27 AM IST
  • Esha Gupta recently shared a fitness post nailing an extreme stretch and left her audience speechless. We are in awe of the actor too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Climate extremes seen harming unborn babies in Brazil's Amazon(Pexels)
Climate extremes seen harming unborn babies in Brazil's Amazon(Pexels)
health

Climate change is harming unborn babies in Brazil, says research

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:46 AM IST
The findings of a new research show a connection between extreme rains and lower birth weights and even premature births in Brazil's Amazon region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Monday motivation: Malaika Arora shares steps-benefits of Anulom Vilom Pranayama(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
Monday motivation: Malaika Arora shares steps-benefits of Anulom Vilom Pranayama(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
health

Monday motivation: Malaika Arora shares steps-benefits of Anulom Vilom Pranayama

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:24 PM IST
  • Yoga enthusiast Malaika Arora stresses on the importance of breathing for overall wellness, lays Monday motivation by taking fitness freaks through the steps and benefits of Anulom Vilom Pranayama or Alternate Nostril Breathing exercises | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
The photo of Jonah Hill posted by The Daily Mail(Instagram)
The photo of Jonah Hill posted by The Daily Mail(Instagram)
health

Jonah Hill shares body acceptance post, calls out daily for shaming him

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:53 PM IST
American actor and comedian Jonah Hill was the subject of one such article by a leading British daily and the two time Oscar nominee decided to take it in his stride, and turned it into a post about body positivity and acceptance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karisma Kapoor flaunts lean figure(Instagram/therealkarismakapoor )
Karisma Kapoor flaunts lean figure(Instagram/therealkarismakapoor )
health

Karisma Kapoor starts new month with fitness post, flaunts lean figure

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:28 PM IST
  • Karisma Kapoor recently took to Instagram to flaunt her toned midriff and inspired us to start the month on a fitter note and take care of our health.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A team of researchers suggests three ways to more fairly and effectively distribute the vaccine so that people in poor countries get the vaccine as soon as possible.(Pixabay)
A team of researchers suggests three ways to more fairly and effectively distribute the vaccine so that people in poor countries get the vaccine as soon as possible.(Pixabay)
health

Researchers shed light on why Covid-19 vaccine distribution methods fall short

ANI, New York [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:31 PM IST
Several proposals have emerged on how to distribute the Covid-19 vaccine, but they fall short in ensuring that the vaccine is distributed fairly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Long-term, heavy coffee consumption - six or more cups a day - can increase the number of lipids (fats) in your blood to significantly heighten your risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD).(Pixabay)
Long-term, heavy coffee consumption - six or more cups a day - can increase the number of lipids (fats) in your blood to significantly heighten your risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD).(Pixabay)
health

Study: Too much coffee consumption can be detrimental for your heart health

ANI, Adelaide [australia]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:05 PM IST
Too much coffee could be detrimental for your heart health and could cause heart-related issues, suggest the findings of a new study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty shares steps of Yoga’s Paschimottanasana as perfect remedy for Monday blues(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
Shilpa Shetty shares steps of Yoga’s Paschimottanasana as perfect remedy for Monday blues(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
health

Shilpa Shetty hails Yoga’s Paschimottanasana as perfect remedy for Monday blues

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:59 PM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty Kundra shows how to let the positive Monday energy wash down over you by giving ‘the spine, shoulders, and hamstrings that much-needed stretch’ with Yoga’s Forward Bend Pose or Paschimottanasana | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the quest for clearer, supple skin!
In the quest for clearer, supple skin!
health

In the quest for clearer, supple skin!

By Swati Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:29 PM IST
Tried every lotion, potion and serum on earth to treat the problem but still can’t get rid of adult acne. You are not alone! It’s time to get to the root of the problem. In other words, knowing what’s causing your pimples can help you clear up your skin and keep breakouts at bay.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP