Holding your urine for too long? Urologist shares 5 ways it can harm your body

Whether you're stuck in a long meeting or can't find a clean restroom nearby, there are times when we end up holding our urine for too long. But is this habit actually safe? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sandeep Harkar, principal consultant, urology, Manipal Hospital, Gurugram said, "Delaying urinating for a long period of time might have a negative impact on one's health. Urine can only be kept in the bladder for a particular period. Delaying urination on a regular basis may lead the bladder to become too stretched. Poor bladder control, difficulty emptying the bladder completely, and even urine leaks may arise over time."

Dr Sandeep Harkar further explained how delayed urination can affect the body:

1. Urinary tract infections (UTI):

Holding urine in the bladder for an extended period of time causes urinary stasis and creates a condition for bacteria to multiply. If left untreated, this infection can spread to the kidneys, resulting in severe kidney conditions.

2. Bladder overstretching and weakening:

Overfilling of the bladder stretches the bladder. Regular overstretching of the urinary bladder muscles caused by retaining a large amount of pee inside can result in lifelong muscle weakness. This makes it difficult for the bladder to contract and empty completely, causing urine retention or incontinence. The bladder may become so weak that catheterization, which involves inserting a tube into the bladder to empty it, may be required to treat the condition.

Delayed urination can lead to kidney damage.(Pexels)

3. Pain and discomfort:

The normal bladder capacity ranges from 300 to 500 ml. If the bladder is full of more urine, the individual will have pain in the lower abdomen. This can also induce restlessness, decreased focus and concentration, or even a headache.

4. Urinary bladder stones:

Minerals in urine can settle and form crystals as a result of prolonged stasis, which can eventually grow into large stones

5. Kidney damage:

If not addressed or neglected for a long time, pee constantly backs up into the kidneys due to insufficient bladder emptying which can cause permanent renal damage.

“It's best to empty your bladder every 3-4 hours or whenever you have a natural urge to pee. Although, the exact frequency may vary depending on hydration status, age, and bladder capacity,” added Dr Sandeep Harkar.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.