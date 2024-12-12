Everyday foods wreaking havoc on your bladder…and what to eat instead

The loss of bladder control is known as urinary incontinence (UI), which happens when movement or activity puts pressure on the bladder, causing urine to leak. Coughing, laughing, sneezing, running and heavy lifting are examples of movements. Say 'goodbye' to embarrassment with these game-changing solutions for urinary incontinence or bladder leaks.(File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Purvi Khatari, Gynaecologist at Dr Purvi Khatri Advanced Gynecology and Fertility Clinic in Surat, shared, “UI is a common condition affecting individuals, particularly women, and can significantly impact quality of life. While surgical options exist, various non-surgical treatments can effectively manage UI. These treatments can be broadly categorised into behavioural therapies, medications, physical therapies and devices.” She elaborated -

1. Behavioural therapies

Bladder Training: This involves scheduling bathroom visits at regular intervals and gradually increasing the time between visits. Over time, this can help extend the bladder's capacity and reduce urgency.

This involves scheduling bathroom visits at regular intervals and gradually increasing the time between visits. Over time, this can help extend the bladder's capacity and reduce urgency. Pelvic Floor Exercises (Kegel Exercises): Strengthening the pelvic floor muscles can help manage stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and urge urinary incontinence (UUI). Patients are taught techniques to identify and effectively contract these muscles, improving bladder control.

Strengthening the pelvic floor muscles can help manage stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and urge urinary incontinence (UUI). Patients are taught techniques to identify and effectively contract these muscles, improving bladder control. Dietary Modifications: Certain foods and drinks can irritate the bladder, leading to increased urgency or frequency. Common culprits include caffeine, alcohol, spicy foods, and acidic fruits. Reducing or eliminating these from the diet can be beneficial.

Certain foods and drinks can irritate the bladder, leading to increased urgency or frequency. Common culprits include caffeine, alcohol, spicy foods, and acidic fruits. Reducing or eliminating these from the diet can be beneficial. Fluid Management: Adjusting fluid intake—such as ensuring adequate hydration while also managing fluid consumption at certain times—can help control symptoms.

The bladder is a hollow organ that holds urine from the kidneys. Certain conditions can affect your bladder and cause painful urination or urine leakage.(Shutterstock)

2. Medications

Several medications can help treat urinary incontinence, particularly urge incontinence. These include:

Anticholinergics: Such drugs help relax the bladder and reduce the frequency of contractions.

Such drugs help relax the bladder and reduce the frequency of contractions. Beta-3 Adrenergic Agonists: These medications work by relaxing the bladder muscle and increasing its capacity, helping to control urgency.

These medications work by relaxing the bladder muscle and increasing its capacity, helping to control urgency. Topical Estrogen: For postmenopausal women, applying estrogen vaginally can help strengthen the tissues in the urinary tract, improving symptoms of incontinence.

Each medication may have side effects, so it's essential for patients to discuss the options and risks with their healthcare providers.

3. Physical therapies

Biofeedback: This therapy involves using sensors to provide real-time feedback on muscle tension and relaxation, helping individuals learn to control their pelvic floor muscles more effectively.

This therapy involves using sensors to provide real-time feedback on muscle tension and relaxation, helping individuals learn to control their pelvic floor muscles more effectively. Electrical Stimulation: This treatment involves the application of small electrical currents to stimulate the pelvic floor muscles and improve their function. It can help in strengthening the muscles and improving bladder control.

This treatment involves the application of small electrical currents to stimulate the pelvic floor muscles and improve their function. It can help in strengthening the muscles and improving bladder control. Physical Therapy: Specialised pelvic floor physical therapists can provide personalized treatment plans that may include manual therapy, muscle retraining, and education on proper body mechanics.

4. Alternative treatments

Pessaries: These are devices inserted into the vagina to support the bladder and pelvic organs, providing relief from stress incontinence. Pessaries come in various shapes and sizes and need to be fitted by a healthcare professional.

These are devices inserted into the vagina to support the bladder and pelvic organs, providing relief from stress incontinence. Pessaries come in various shapes and sizes and need to be fitted by a healthcare professional. Urethral Inserts: These are small devices inserted into the urethra before activities that might cause leakage and can be removed afterward. They can be a temporary solution for active individuals.

These are small devices inserted into the urethra before activities that might cause leakage and can be removed afterward. They can be a temporary solution for active individuals. Tesla Chair: It is a European CE approved chair for pelvic area for the repair of incontinence. It helps weakened pelvic floor muscles and urinary incontinence using functional magnetic stimulation (FMS). This therapy is suitable for all kinds of urinary and faecal incontinence. The magnetic field propagates through clothes and skin inside your body. It is used for muscle strengthening on areas of glutes, abdomen, hamstring area, arms and pelvic floor.

Yoga exercises strengthen pelvic floor and control bladder leaks (Photo by Gabin Vallet on Unsplash)

Dr Purvi Khatari asserted, “Non-surgical treatments for urinary incontinence can significantly improve quality of life for those affected. From behavioural therapies to medications and physical treatments, there are multiple avenues to explore. It is essential for individuals to engage in open discussions with their gynaecologist to determine the most appropriate and effective combination of these interventions. With a tailored approach, many people can find relief from urinary incontinence and regain control over their lives.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.