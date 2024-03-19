Holi 2024 skincare: Beauty tips on pre and post care routine to protect your skin

This year, Holi falls on March 25, 2024, which is Monday when the festival of colours will be celebrated with exuberance and fervor by the Hindu community across India and other parts of the world by smearing and splashing vibrant coloured powders and water on each other and while people can't wait to get together in a riot of colours and laughter, it is also essential to pay attention to skincare amidst the festivities. While these coloured powders and water balloons add to the festive spirit, they can also contain harsh chemicals and dyes that may cause skin irritation and allergies or lead to temporary staining of the skin. Holi 2024 skincare: Beauty experts on pre and post care routine to protect your skin (Photo by Shuvra Podder on Unsplash)

Moreover, prolonged exposure to sunlight during outdoor Holi celebrations can result in sunburn and skin damage while health and skin experts caution that the combination of colours with sweat and water can clog pores and lead to breakouts and other skin concerns. Hence, it is imperative to take proactive measures to protect and nourish our skin ahead and after the festival of Holi.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shareefa Chause, Dermatologist and Cosmetologist at Dr Shareefa's Skin Care Clinic and Apollo Spectra Hospital in Chembur, recommended the following tips for pre-Holi care:

1- Apply a thick layer of moisturizer or any thick oil like coconut oil on your skin, which will help to create a barrier between your skin and color.

2- Apply sunscreen with SPF of at least 30.

3- Wear protective clothing’s as in full sleeved clothes, glasses for the protection of eyes and scarf for the prevention of damage to hair because of colours.

4- Keep ur nails short to prevent of accumulation of colours inside your nails.

5- Use herbal colours made from flowers, vegetables, leaves, etc instead of chemical-based colours.

6- Always check for the ingredients of Holi colours before buying it.

Dr Shareefa Chause suggested the following post-Holi care:

1- After Holi, wash off colours gently with lukewarm water.

2- Big “no” for scrubbing or rubbing your skin to remove colours.

3- Apply moisturizer immediately after bath over a little moist skin, that will help to retain moisture inside of your skin.

4- Do not apply retinol, glycolic acid, kojic acid, or Vitamin C on your face (if they are in your skincare routine) after playing with colours, as these make your skin more sensitive. You can restart them after 4 to 5 days and until then apply only moisturizer and sunscreen.

5- If you have irritation, a plain coconut oil or aloe vera gel will also help to soothe and heal your skin.