Holi 2026 eye safety hack: Do sunglasses really protect your eyes from Holi colours? Doctors reveal truth, share tips

With Holi 2026 arriving on March 4, millions are gearing up for the festival of colours. Amidst the excitement of water balloons and gulal, a critical question surfaces for those looking to avoid a post-celebration trip to the hospital: Can your pair of shades actually protect your eyes from Holi colours? Also read | Holi water balloons and ear injury: Doctor shares infection risks, warning signs, prevention tips Holi 2026: Can sunglasses really save your sight? Doctors reveal the truth and share their top Holi eye protection tips and hacks for safe Holi 2026. (Freepik)

While sunglasses are often seen as a fashion statement, medical experts suggested that they might be your most important safety accessory this year.

Why eyewear matters In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Hardik Parikh, an ophthalmologist at Global Eye Clinic, Mumbai, confirmed that wearing sunglasses creates a vital physical barrier. "The protective eyewear prevents various eye problems that often occur after people celebrate Holi. It prevents coloured light from entering the eyes and protects against strong water jets," Dr Parikh explained.

Dr Neeraj Sanduja, eye surgeon at Viaan Eye Centre, Gurgaon, agreed that while sunglasses significantly reduce the risk of injury, they aren't a magic bullet. He noted that eyewear acts as a primary defence by blocking dry powder from directly entering the eyes, lessening the impact of water-mixed colours hitting the ocular surface, and limiting airborne particles in crowded celebrations.

Choosing the right protection Not all eyewear is created equal. To maximise safety, both experts recommended wraparound sunglasses or large frames that cover the sides of the eyes. These provide a snug fit that prevents colors from entering from the top or sides. For children, Dr Sanduja suggested that protective sports goggles offer even better safety than regular fashion glasses.

However, there are limitations to consider. "The products provide some eye protection, but they fail to offer complete defence against colours thrown at you from close range," Dr Parikh warned. Dr Sanduja added that glasses cannot fully stop liquid colours under pressure — such as those from pichkaris or water balloons — and fine chemical powders can still sneak through small gaps.

Pro-tips for a safe Holi 2026 To ensure your vision remains clear long after the festivities end, experts suggested a multi-layered approach to safety. Beyond just wearing eyewear, you should apply a thin layer of coconut oil to your eyelids, which acts as a barrier to prevent pigments from sticking to the skin. It is also vital to maintain a 'hands-off' policy; avoid touching or rubbing your eyes, as this can grind abrasive particles into the cornea.

If colour does happen to enter the eye, you should wash it immediately with clean, lukewarm water. Dr Sanduja also recommended using only herbal or skin-safe colours and avoiding the forceful throwing of colour directly at someone's face. Finally, if you experience persistent symptoms like redness, pain, light sensitivity, or blurred vision, contact an eye doctor immediately.

Dr Sanduja concluded: "In short, sunglasses are a simple and practical preventive step, especially for children and contact lens users — but they should be combined with safe playing habits for best protection."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.