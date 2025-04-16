How many times a week should you wash your hair? Doctor shares right routine for oily or dandruff-prone scalp

When it comes to hair care, many people focus on making their locks healthy and luscious, forgetting that they must care for their scalp for better hair. According to Dr Saru Singh, MBBS - DALM aesthetic consultant and physician, this is amusing because that’s where the hair grows. In a video shared on Instagram on April 6, the aesthetic physician stressed that our scalp also needs care, just like our face and hair. Doctor shares how many times a week should you wash your scalp. (Pexels)

‘Your scalp is skin…’

Dr Saru posted the clip titled, ‘How many times a week should you wash your scalp?’, and said, “Your scalp is skin. It sweats, gets oily, holds bacteria, reacts to weather, and, yes — needs care just like your face does.” She further explained that she has seen patients with dry flakes from over-cleansing and others with buildup from under-washing.

Per the doctor, the secret isn’t more products; it’s knowing your scalp type. “Does your scalp feel greasy in 2 days? That’s your clue. Does it flake after washing? Your barrier might be stripped. Does your hair feel heavy and dry? Time to tweak your routine. Start small. Wash right. Rinse well. And trust me, your hair will thank you,” she added.

How many times a week should you wash your scalp?

Here's the washing routine Dr Saru suggested if you have an oily, dry and dandruff-prone scalp:

If you have an oily, sweaty scalp, try washing it a minimum of three to four times a week.

If you have a dry scalp, limit washing to about two times a week. However, if you work out, you might need to increase the frequency.

If you have dandruff, use an anti-dandruff shampoo at least once a week.

According to the aesthetic physician, use a shampoo that works for your scalp type, and always use a conditioner after your hair wash. It's very important to tame your hair and provide moisturisation.

Ultimately, she added, “I cannot stress enough how much a silk pillowcase can change your hair game, so invest in one today.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.