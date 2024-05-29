Now that summer has officially peaked with hot and muggy days, your skincare and makeup routines probably need an update. However, the season usually calls for product adjustments as well to account for the sweat-inducing temperatures, rather than just switching out your lighter foundation for a darker hue. How to alter your skincare and beauty regimen for summer? Check out these expert tips (Photo by Yulia Shipova)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jatin Mittal, Skincare Expert, Cosmetologist and Co-Founder of Abhivrit Aesthetics, explained that it all comes down to your skin’s behaviour and revealed whether there are any adjustments that need to be made in the summer season. Our skin reacts to and intercepts information from our surroundings hence, summertime variations in temperature, humidity and UV exposure can impact the production of perspiration and sebum on our skin, which can then have an impact on our skin's pH or microenvironment.

Dr Jatin Mittal suggested, “Observe how your skin behaves before making any changes to your routine, as it may be perfectly comfortable with the same products year-round but if you notice your skin is responding differently, whether that means you are experiencing more acne or increased dryness, then you should consider amending your routine.”

The first change he recommended was to switch to “lighter formulation products that are less occlusive and hydrating to allow skin to breathe.” Occlusives, a group of ingredients that include waxes, petrolatum, silicone and mineral oils, are used in skincare to form a protective seal over the skin to lock in hydration.

While the ingredients may be useful in the winter, especially if you have dry skin, they can often be too heavy in the summer. Dr Jatin Mittal advised to look for these tips and altercations whenever you buy or use any skincare products during these summer months:

Steer clear of thick or occlusive moisturisers and makeup that isn't marked as non-comedogenic. Those cosmetics and products have the potential to wreck havoc on acne-prone, oily or even normal skin types. One option for lighter, more breathable summer makeup is to use tinted BB creams instead of powders or thick liquid foundations. The warmer summer months may cause an increase in sebum and oil production for people with oily skin, so mattifying or oil-controlling treatments may be worth looking into. Blotting papers are an additional option if you are worried that using mattifying products will exacerbate acne. They can be used to remove extra oil buildup on your face during the day. Summertime exposure to the sun's harmful rays should also be considered, which is why including an antioxidant and a skin-brightening product in your routine is advisable. Products that brighten the skin are beneficial since they may make the dull skin look more radiant and even makes dark spots less noticeable. In addition to helping with hydration and irritation, antioxidants shield skin from ageing by reducing the generation of free radicals. In order to promote skin turnover, which occurs when our skin sheds old skin cells and grows new ones in their place, exfoliation is especially essential throughout the warmer months of the year. Utilising an ultrasonic brush can facilitate the procedure.

While there are many alterations you can make to your summertime beauty regimen, the two most crucial parts of any regimen are daily sunscreen application which Dr Jatin Mittal described as the “most important skincare product” along with daily face washing to remove any dirt, debris and pollutants from the environment.