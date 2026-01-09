How to manage winter rash? Hot showers, fitted clothes, and strong soaps worsen it, says an expert

A winter rash happens overtime, not all of a sudden! One day, your skin feels a little tight, and a few days later, itching follows. The skin becomes flaky and red, and the worst feeling is that the rash doesn't go away on its own. For many people, a winter rash can be a nightmare. The fact is that every dry patch on the arms, legs, or back demands attention. And the more you scratch it, the more painful it becomes. So, how to manage a winter rash without making it worse? Moisturise and use hydrating facials to treat winter rash, says an expert(Shutterstock)

Dr Sunita Naik, Head Medical Advisor and Dermatologist, Kaya Limited, tells HT ShopNow, “Cold weather quietly changes how skin behaves. The air becomes dry, and the use of heaters for long hours makes it even drier”. She even blames hot showers for damaging your skin, causing it to lose moisture faster than it can replace it.

“Once that happens, the skin stops protecting itself properly. The skin's surface becomes rough, irritated, and overly sensitive to everything, fabric, heat, and even your touch", says Dr Naik.

Tips to prevent and manage winter rash

There are ways to prevent a winter rash and even to stop it from getting worse.

Manage night itching

At night, a winter rash may feel more itchy. Dr Naik explains why. "Our body temperature shifts, blood circulation increases, and suddenly the itch feels deeper, more persistent. What feels manageable during the day becomes unbearable when you’re trying to sleep. People often describe it as a burning itch rather than a simple dryness”, she says.

Avoid strong soaps and hot showers

One of the biggest mistakes, as per Dr Naik, is trying to ‘wash the problem away'. “Long, hot showers strip the skin further and strong soaps leave it feeling clean but raw. Moreover, scrubbing dry patches only inflames them more. Skin in winter doesn’t need punishment; it needs calm”, she explains.

Moisturising helps, but timing matters

As per Dr Naik, “Applying cream to bone-dry skin rarely does much. Skin holds moisture better when it’s still slightly damp”. She even recommends using thick, simple creams that tend to work better than the aromatic lotions, which fade away easily. “At night, heavier layers make sense. That’s when skin tries to repair itself”, she advises. She further advises switching to barrier repair moisturisers with ceramides, glycerin, or hyaluronic acid to help the skin hold moisture for a longer period.

Wear loose clothes at night

What should be worn in bed matters more than people realise. Dr Naik says, “In winter, people wear rough fabrics, tight nightwear or thermals that trap heat and can trigger itching”. She advises wearing loose cotton clothes that relax irritated skin.

Short lukewarm showers work

Take short, lukewarm showers instead of hot showers. She suggests using gentle, soap-free cleansers reduces moisture loss and prevents further skin stripping.

Hydrating facials help

Deep hydration facials help in replenishing moisture levels and strengthening the skin barrier. “Medical-grade moisturising peels generally work for sensitive skin. They gently remove flakiness and allow hydrating ingredients to penetrate more effectively. In more stubborn cases, skin-repair or barrier-restoration therapies , often using controlled light, oxygen infusion or active serums under clinical supervision, help soothe irritation, reduce sensitivity, and restore long-term hydration”, suggests Dr Naik.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)