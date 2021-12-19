How to protect your newborn from bitter cold

As the mercury drops and we prepare to face the coldest winter days, it is imperative to protect newborns from the cold wave. Considering the little ones lack body fat and are small in size, they are at risk of losing heat more quickly than adults and falling sick. While layering them adequately is important, going overboard with it can make the infant uncomfortable.

"Caps, socks, and mittens should be part of your baby’s clothing, even during nighttime. But remember not to overdress the baby, because that can cause a lot of discomforts. The clothing should not restrict the baby’s movement," says Dr. Sushma Tomar, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynecology, Fortis Hospital Kalyan.

While it's perfectly fine to take the baby in the sun during the daytime, avoid taking the newborn out early in the morning or later in the evening.

"If going out during the nighttime is unavoidable, cover the baby properly. It is also good to keep the baby close to your body, as your body’s warmth will keep the baby cozy and comfortable," advises the doctor.

In winters, the regulation of room temperature and ventilation is important in order to ensure enough light and fresh air in the newborn's room. Giving oil massages to infants is an age-old practice in India and it is all the more important in winters.

"A hot oil massage during winter is extremely soothing and relaxing for you and your little one. You can go for warm mustard oil, olive oil or a combination of almond and olive oil. A warm oil massage after bath or at bedtime will relax the baby and help them sleep better," says Dr Tomar.

While it is best to breastfeed the baby as breastmilk is the best form of nutrition, new mothers should also include lots of soups, salads, green vegetables, cereals like Bajra and Makka in their diet to stay healthy.

"For the baby, it is best to breastfeed, as it is the main source of nutrients. Breast milk protects the baby against a lot of infections and diseases. It strengthens the baby’s immune system and the closeness to a mother’s body while feeding, keeps the baby comfortable and warm," says the expert.

Apart from following the above-mentioned tips, it is important to maintain proper hygiene around the baby to prevent the little one from infections. Getting the baby required vaccination is also a must. The parents must also get vaccinated for Covid.

"While venturing out or if there are guests at home, exercise COVID appropriate behavior to protect yourself and your new baby," says the doctor.

