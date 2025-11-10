How to reduce heart attack risk? Cardiac surgeon reveals 3 most important tests that can save your heart

Heart disease is often called a “silent killer” for a reason—it develops quietly over years, often without symptoms, until it is too late. However, as per health experts, timely tests can help detect problems early and prevent future complications. Regular check-ups, especially after the age of 40, can make all the difference. As cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Prasad Shetty says, “Before you start aggressive treatments or medication, it is important to know how your heart is actually doing.” A few simple, non-invasive tests can reveal if your arteries are healthy or if cholesterol has started causing damage, helping you make the changes to your diet and lifestyle before it is too late. These common heart tests can help detect heart problems early.(Adobe Stock)

What are the most important tests that can save your heart?

Here are the 3 most common heart tests to diagnose cardiovascular disease and prevent future problems:

1. Electrocardiogram (ECG)

An electrocardiogram (ECG) records the electrical signals of your heart. Small sticky dots (electrodes) and wire leads are placed on your chest, arms, and legs. It is quick, painless, and often the first test a doctor recommends if you have symptoms like chest pain, palpitations, or shortness of breath. It helps identify irregular heart rhythms (arrhythmias) and can detect early signs of heart strain or previous heart attacks. In a TV interview, Dr Shetty explains that this test acts as "a basic yet vital tool to assess how your heart is functioning in real time." You can eat and drink as normal when having an ECG, unless your doctor has advised otherwise.

2. Echocardiogram (ECHO)

The echocardiogram, or ECHO, is an ultrasound scan that creates moving images of your heart, using harmless sound waves. Also known as a heart ultrasound or heart sonogram, it helps doctors check how well your heart pumps blood, whether your valves are working properly, and if there is any thickening or weakening of the heart muscle. It also reveals the size and shape of your heart and if there is any tumor or infectious growth around your heart valves. This test is especially useful for detecting structural problems that might not show up in an ECG. "An echocardiogram tells us whether the heart is strong and functioning efficiently," explains Dr Shetty.

3. Cardiac CT angiogram and calcium score

If you want a deeper look into your heart's arteries, a cardiac CT angiogram (CT Angio or CCTA) or a calcium score test is the way to go. These imaging tests reveal if cholesterol buildup or calcium deposits have started to narrow the arteries. As per the American Heart Association, a CCTA scan is used to see narrowed arteries and blood vessels that supply blood to the heart or other parts of the body. A calcium score measures the amount of hard, calcified plaque in the coronary arteries.

Dr Shetty describes it simply as "a CT scan of the heart to know whether abnormal cholesterol has affected it." A high calcium score may indicate an increased risk of heart disease, even before symptoms appear, giving you a valuable early warning to take action.

In order to reduce the risk of heart-related diseases, your heart deserves regular attention. With simple tests like ECG, ECHO, and cardiac CT scans, you can detect potential risks at an early stage. As Dr Shetty reminds us, "A healthy lifestyle combined with timely testing can prevent most heart problems before they even begin.”

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)