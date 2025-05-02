Hungry or just bored? Healthy foods to try when you crave savoury or sweet junk

Cravings got you caving in to junk? Whether it’s sodium-loaded packaged chips, processed fast food, or sugary treats like cookies or pastries, it’s easy to fall into the trap and overeat unhealthy foods. In pursuit of happy hormones or simply out of boredom, the temptation to snack on high-calorie foods becomes irresistible. But these choices can sabotage your weight loss goals and overall health, as it's no secret how they negatively impact your longevity. Make the right choice for your health.(Freepik)

The smarter approach is to eat healthy while still keeping the tasty essence that lures you in. This way you will fulfil your cravings and not compromise your health.

We have reached out to experts to identify smarter swaps and to determine if you are confusing boredom with hunger.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shabana Parveen, Clinical Nutritionist, Artemis Hospitals, shared some healthier swaps.

She said, “Indulging in processed foods too frequently can result in unwanted weight gain, poor gut health, and even chronic diseases. Processed savoury foods are usually rich in salt, unhealthy fats, and artificial ingredients. And sweet foods raise your blood sugar and make you feel drowsy later. Having them constantly may even raise your diabetes risk. Cravings don't have to be the enemy. They are your body's way of requesting comfort or nutrients. The trick is to listen attentively and select whole foods that bring both flavour and nutrition. Whether it's a salty snack or a sweet bite, there's always a healthier substitute waiting in your kitchen."

Dr Shabana Parveen shared this detailed guide to healthy food swaps for all kinds of cravings:

Healthy food swaps

1. Savoury

Veggie wrap is a tasty savoury snack.(Freepik)

Grilled veggie and hummus wrap: With roasted veggies, a whole wheat wrap, and hummus filling, this option gives you protein, fiber, and good fat. Hummus, made from chickpeas, is rich in iron and folate, and the veggies give you vitamins A and C.

Baked sweet potato fries: Crispy and delicious, they are a better choice than fried French fries. Sweet potatoes are rich in fiber and vitamin A, great for skin and eyes, and potassium, which is healthy for the heart health.

Homemade vegetable stir-fry: Use a combination of colourful vegetables with a sprinkle of olive oil, garlic, and low-sodium soy sauce. This is a high fibre and antioxidant-rich meal that reduces inflammation and enhances digestion.

Air- fried chickpeas: Toss chickpeas with olive oil and spices and air fry them. Chickpeas are a protein, iron, and fibre powerhouse, so they are a crunchy and savoury snack that keeps you full for longer.

Whole grain sandwich with avocado and egg: This is a great alternative to a fast food burger. Whole grains consist of complex carbohydrates and fibre, while eggs and avocado provide protein, omega-3 fat, and vitamin D, perfect for brain function and energy.

2.Sweet

Honey's natural sweetness makes the already refreshing Greek yoghurt a complete delight.(Freepik)

Greek yoghurt with honey and berries: This snack has the taste of dessert but is packed with protein and probiotics that will keep your digestive system in a good mood. Berries contribute antioxidants and vitamin C, and honey contributes natural sweetness.

Dark chocolate-dipped fruits: Choose dark chocolate containing a minimum of 70% cocoa and consume it with fresh fruits like strawberries or bananas. Dark chocolate has high amounts of magnesium and antioxidants, which are beneficial for heart and brain health.

Chia pudding with coconut milk and dates: Chia seeds take up water to create a pudding-like consistency. Chia seeds are packed with omega-3s, fibre, and plant protein. Dates contain natural sweetness with potassium and B vitamins.

Frozen banana bites with peanut butter: Slice bananas, spread a little natural peanut butter between banana pieces, and put them in the freezer. Bananas contribute natural sugar and potassium, and peanut butter contributes healthy fat and protein.

Baked oats with cinnamon and apple slices: It is a dessert for breakfast, but better. Oats are great for the heart and are digestible, and apples and cinnamon stabilise blood sugar and provide sweetness without added sugar.

Are you hungry or just emotional?

Are you standing in front of the fridge because you are hungry or just bored and having nothing better to do?(Freepik)

Is it your bored mind or actually metabolism asking you for your next bite? With food getting delivered to doorstep in one tap of finger on screen, it's easy to to have lost touch with body's natural cues. Boredom instead dictates when and what to eat.

So, how do you understand the difference?



In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajiv Mehta, Vice-Chairperson of Psychiatry at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, explained, “To understand the difference between actual (physical) hunger and emotional eating, one needs to pay attention to cues.”

Dr Mehta clarified the difference and shared:

Physical hunger: It builds up slowly over time, and it’s not food-specific, which means any kind of food can achieve satiety. The hunger sensations are typically felt in the stomach, and a sense of fullness starts coming when one eats.

Emotional hunger: On the other hand, emotional eating generally begins and intensifies quickly. There is impatience, and most of the time, the craving is for specific food, especially sugary, fried eatables or fast food. The signals are generated from the emotions and mind rather than the stomach. Common emotional triggers include stress, anxiety, sadness, loneliness, boredom, frustration, or even celebration and happiness. The eating mostly gets converted into overeating, which means it continues even after fullness is felt.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.