'I am flawed, and still worthy': Anshula Kapoor's note on self-love is meant to be bookmarked

Anshula Kapoor is on a journey of loving herself. Anshula, sister of Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, earlier also spoke of the difficult patch of life that she went through and came back stronger. A day back, Anshula shared a picture of herself sitting in a gym setup and wrote a long post on the need of accepting our flaws and loving ourselves, no matter what. Anshula's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her personal life, her realisations on life and on her journey of self-discovery.

With the picture, Anshula wrote that it took her years of therapy to understand the thoughts that were going in her mind and were pulling her back from loving herself completely. "So many tears. So much uncertainty. Fear. Setbacks. Discomfort. Self-doubt. Then came the self realisations. Thus began the healing." Anshula wrote that she finally understood that being healthy does not mean the way we look at ourselves in the mirror, but addressing everything that goes in our mind.

Speaking of her two years of journey of self-realisations and self-love, Anshula further added that she realised that her self-worth is not tied to her physical appearance or the way people criticise or belittle her for the way she is. "It’s been a 2-year long journey, and I’m still a work in progress. It’s taken me almost as long to realize that my self worth isn’t tied to the shape of my body, and that constantly belittling or criticizing my imperfections & flaws isn’t doing me any good - regardless of whether that flaw is emotional or physical." Read her post here:

Anshula wrapped her post saying that she is still learning to love herself and her imperfections. She believes that life is too short to not love ourselves and feel unworthy. "Life is too short to live it thinking you’re unworthy or unlovable. I am flawed, and still worthy," Anshula gave us fresh self-love goals to abide by.