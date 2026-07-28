Ignoring oral hygiene and gum health? Cardiologist Dr Dmitry Yaranov shares 5 daily habits that are harming your heart

Heart disease rarely develops overnight. More often, it is the result of small, everyday habits that quietly shape your cardiovascular health over years – even decades. The choices you make today, from how well you sleep to how you manage stress and nourish your body, can influence your heart health 10 or 20 years down the line. While some habits strengthen your heart, others may be causing damage long before any symptoms appear.

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Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist and heart-transplant specialist with expertise in advanced heart failure and mechanical circulatory support, has shared five everyday habits that may be quietly undermining your heart health. In an Instagram video shared on July 27, the cardiologist explains, “As a heart transplant cardiologist, these are the habits I wish more people understood – not because they cause damage overnight, but because their effects build quietly over time.”

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Poor sleep

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Yaranov, sleep is essential because it's when the body repairs and recovers from the day's wear and tear. Consistently getting too little sleep can trigger a host of health issues, including elevated cortisol levels, insulin resistance and disruptions in circadian rhythm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Yaranov, sleep is essential because it's when the body repairs and recovers from the day's wear and tear. Consistently getting too little sleep can trigger a host of health issues, including elevated cortisol levels, insulin resistance and disruptions in circadian rhythm. {{/usCountry}}

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He explains, “Sleep is when your heart, brain, blood vessels, and metabolism recover. Consistently poor sleep raises stress hormones, worsens insulin sensitivity, disrupts appetite, and interferes with the body’s normal repair processes. Your body cannot perform well if it never gets the chance to reset.”

Living with constant stress

While some stress is a normal part of life, chronic stress and poor stress management can keep stress hormones elevated. Over time, this leaves the body stuck in a constant fight-or-flight state, increasing the risk of a range of physical and mental health problems.

Dr Yaranov highlights, “Stress is not just emotional. When it becomes chronic, your body remains in fight-or-flight mode. Your heart rate stays elevated, sleep suffers, food choices worsen, and your nervous system never fully switches off. Your mind may see a deadline. Your body reacts as though it is facing danger.”

Assuming you’ll know if something is wrong

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According to the cardiologist, one of the biggest myths in medicine is believing you'll always know when something is wrong with your body. Many cardiovascular and metabolic conditions develop silently over the years, often without causing noticeable symptoms until they've progressed.

Dr Yaranov warns, “This is one of the biggest myths in medicine. High blood pressure is called the silent killer for a reason. High cholesterol can rise without symptoms. Prediabetes and diabetes may develop quietly for years. Early heart disease may also give you no warning. Know your numbers before they become your diagnosis.”

Ignoring your gut

Dr Yaranov highlights that the gut does far more than aid digestion. It is home to the gut microbiome, a complex ecosystem of microorganisms that plays a key role in regulating metabolism, cholesterol, blood sugar, appetite and body weight. The foods you eat help shape this ecosystem.

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The cardiologist explains, “Your gut is not just where food gets digested. It is home to trillions of bacteria that influence metabolism, blood sugar, cholesterol, appetite, and your ability to maintain a healthy weight. Everything you eat shapes that ecosystem. Whole foods, fruits, vegetables, beans, nuts, seeds, healthy oils, and fewer highly processed foods support both your gut and your heart.”

Ignoring gum health

Neglecting oral hygiene can contribute to chronic inflammation, keeping the immune system in a constant state of activation. Brushing and flossing regularly do more than protect your teeth and gums – they can also support your heart health.

Dr Yaranov highlights, “Chronic gum disease keeps the immune system activated and is associated with higher levels of inflammation throughout the body. Brushing, flossing, and regular dental care protect more than your smile. Your heart is shaped by the habits you repeat when nothing feels wrong.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Dmitry Yaranov is a cardiologist and Program Director of Advanced Heart Failure, Heart Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support (MCS) at Baptist Memorial Health Care in Memphis, Tennessee. A graduate of Samara State Medical University, he has over a decade of clinical experience and specialises in heart failure, heart transplantation, hypertension, cardiomyopathy and preventive cardiovascular care.