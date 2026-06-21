Shararat reunion centred on magic of stillness: Inside yoga and meditation journey of actors Shruti Seth, Aditi Malikk

For a generation of television viewers, actors Shruti Seth and Aditi Malikk are forever frozen in time as Jiya and Meeta, the beloved, quirky best friends from the hit fantasy-comedy series Shararat (2003-2006). Back then, their characters solved life's chaotic teenage dilemmas with the twist of a wrist and the iconic external incantation, "Shring bring sarvaling..." Also read | ‘90% people fail this test’: Bhagyashree shares simple fitness tests to check your ‘real age’ on International Yoga Day

From Jiya and Meeta to wellness collaborators: Over two decades after Shararat, Shruti Seth and Aditi Malikk reunite to share the true power of Project Stillness.

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Today, over two decades later, the two actors have reunited for an entirely different kind of enchantment. Trading external illusions for internal awareness, Shruti Seth and Aditi are now collaborating on wellness ventures, including the 'Project Stillness' workshop hosted at Mumbai's RumBabaa.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle for the 12th International Day of Yoga, the actors opened up about their personal evolution, the reality of maintaining mental resilience in showbiz, and why mindfulness has become their ultimate non-negotiable anchor.

The evolution of magic

Transitioning from the fast-paced, demanding schedules of television sets to a life centred around mindfulness might seem like a drastic shift, but for both actors, it felt like a natural homecoming. "Absolutely," Aditi Malikk said, reflecting on the transition. "Back then, the magic in Shararat was external; a spell could solve a problem in seconds. Life teaches you that real magic doesn’t work that way. Today, yoga and mindfulness have become my modern-day magic wand. They don’t necessarily change the circumstances around me, but they completely transform how I respond to them," she explained.

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{{^usCountry}} For Aditi, who balances various hats behind the camera, the practice is a grounding force: "As a mother, entrepreneur, wife, and someone constantly juggling multiple responsibilities, I’ve realised that the greatest magic lies in finding calm amidst chaos. Yoga helps me come back to myself. It helps me pause, breathe, and approach life with greater awareness rather than reacting impulsively. That’s a much deeper and more sustainable kind of magic." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Aditi, who balances various hats behind the camera, the practice is a grounding force: "As a mother, entrepreneur, wife, and someone constantly juggling multiple responsibilities, I’ve realised that the greatest magic lies in finding calm amidst chaos. Yoga helps me come back to myself. It helps me pause, breathe, and approach life with greater awareness rather than reacting impulsively. That’s a much deeper and more sustainable kind of magic." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Shruti's relationship with the practice goes back even further, spanning the show's timeline. "I started practising while I was still doing Shararat, so it's been a part of my life for almost two and a half decades," Seth reveals. "It was a magic wand then, and it is definitely a magic wand even today," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shruti's relationship with the practice goes back even further, spanning the show's timeline. "I started practising while I was still doing Shararat, so it's been a part of my life for almost two and a half decades," Seth reveals. "It was a magic wand then, and it is definitely a magic wand even today," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Trading the external magic of Shararat for the internal vibrations of sound healing. Shruti Seth channels her modern-day magic wand through sound and stillness.

Co-stars to wellness collaborators

The bond between the two actors has visibly deepened over 20 years, shifting from a sisterly mentorship in the industry to a profound spiritual alignment. "Shruti has always been someone I’ve admired and looked up to," Aditi shared, adding, "When I joined Shararat, I was barely 16 and completely new to the industry. The way she, along with the entire cast, welcomed me and took care of me left a lasting impression. Even today, that warmth remains unchanged. We are no longer just former co-stars; we are family."

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This foundational trust paved the way for their professional collaboration. When Aditi ventured into hospitality a decade ago, she aimed to design spaces rooted in comfort and calm. Her latest venue, RumBabaa, became the missing puzzle piece for Shruti’s mental health initiative.

"I still remember the first time Shruti visited RumBabaa," Aditi recalled, sharing, "She noticed a small tapestry with the word 'Stillness' written on it. Coincidentally, she had just launched Project Stillness. The moment she told me about it, I instantly felt aligned with the vision. It didn’t take more than a minute for me to say, 'Let’s do this together.' I think that’s why this collaboration feels so natural. Shruti brings incredible clarity and calm, while I bring emotion, intuition, and community-building."

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Shruti echoed this sentiment, noting that the seeds of wellness were actually planted on the Shararat sets years ago: "I think all of us who were a part of Shararat shared a very similar ethos even back then. We've all been spiritually inclined as an entire cast. All of us were very particular about our eating habits, our health, our fitness right from the time that we were a part of Shararat, and that again has stayed with us through our lives. The collaboration between RumBabaa and Project Stillness is just a testament to that relationship."

Finding the lightbulb moment

While International Day of Yoga frequently highlights complex physical postures, both Shruti and Aditi view it as a strictly internal journey, sparked by distinct turning points in their adult lives.

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"When I started practising yoga, I remember my yoga teacher, Eva Shroff, telling me that yoga essentially means 'becoming.' What the practice does for you is that it helps you become someone new every single day, and that needs to be the endeavour throughout your life: to be someone new, someone better, someone healthier than you were yesterday," Shruti said.

For Aditi, the realisation hit when the overwhelming noise of multitasking caught up to her: “For me, it happened during a phase when I was balancing motherhood, business, family responsibilities, and everything else that comes with life. From the outside, everything looked fine, but internally, I realised I was constantly operating in overdrive. That’s when I realised that wellness isn’t just about physical fitness. Yoga stopped being an exercise routine and became an emotional and mental anchor.”

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Setting aside the digital noise to tune into the self. Project Stillness participants find their emotional anchors through group meditation.

Customising routines and beating anxiety

When it comes to maintaining their daily equilibrium, the two actors take distinct but equally disciplined approaches. Aditi prioritises listening to her body and practising consistent morning habits. "My mornings usually begin with gratitude, hydration, and a few moments of silence before I engage with the outside world," she said, noting her reliance on simple techniques to curb anxiety. "Anulom Vilom has been incredibly helpful in calming my mind and balancing my energy. I also practice deep diaphragmatic breathing whenever I feel overwhelmed or anxious," she added.

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Shruti, on the other hand, builds her entire schedule around her practice rather than trying to fit it into empty calendar slots. "To be honest, for me, my yoga practice is not something that I customise. I customise my life around my yoga practice. It's a non-negotiable in my day. I practice it twice every week. I have a teacher whom I've been training with for the last 10 years," she said.

For managing daily physical fatigue and mental stress, Shruti swears by an active, intentional rest. "One of the things that everyone should start doing is just shavasan. I know that it feels like a resting pose, but it's actually an active rest. The idea is to just allow the body to feel supported and grounded... if you can do it multiple times in the day, it just gives the body the kind of rest and pause it needs to reset itself," she said.

Battling trends and protecting mental health

In an era saturated with aggressive weight-loss fads, the duo stands firmly against extreme health trends. Aditi highlighted sustainability over restriction, stating, "A balanced diet is one that nourishes your body while allowing you to enjoy food. I don’t believe in extremes or deprivation. The goal shouldn’t be to look a certain way. It should be to feel energetic, strong, and healthy."

Shruti added that personalised health is the only true benchmark: "The biggest problem with most trends is that they have a one-size-fits-all philosophy, which is an impossible standard, because each one of us lives extremely different lives... one has to really find a rhythm that works for you."

This sharp self-awareness has also served as an invaluable emotional armour against the notoriously volatile entertainment industry. "Mindfulness has helped me create a healthy distance between who am I and what is happening around me," Aditi explained, adding, "Whether it’s public opinion, professional challenges, or personal setbacks, mindfulness reminds me that everything is temporary."

Shruti expanded on this, highlighting how resilience alters one's perception of life's unpredictable timeline. "As you build a strong mental fortress, or what you would call resilience, I think it makes you very difficult to manipulate. The beauty of understanding yourself and becoming more connected with the things that align with you is that it helps you treat life a little more lightly. You don't grasp and hold on to things as much because you realise that everything is largely impermanent. So when you have good days, you want to really, really enjoy them because you know that they're going to pass. And when you're having difficult days, you don't want to get attached to them because those will pass too," she said.

Healing through active rest. Shruti Seth guides a deep meditation session to help participants ground themselves.

A two-minute desk practice

For readers looking to cultivate a slice of 'Project Stillness' at their own office desks today, Shruti and Aditi offered two straightforward, practical takeaways that require zero equipment:

⦿ Aditi’s 2-minute pause: "Pause. Close your eyes and take five slow, conscious breaths. Inhale for four counts and exhale for six. That’s it. Most of us don’t need more time. We simply need more awareness."

⦿ Shruti’s 2-minute silence: "I don't believe in quick fixes, but I also do believe that every drop makes the ocean. Can you just sit? Don't be involved with any other activity around you, put all your distractions away, and just sit. Can you sit with yourself in silence? Start practicing that, and start building on increasing the amount of time you can spend with yourself."

Jiya and Meeta on the yoga mat

Wrapping up the conversation with a nostalgic nod to the roles that connected them to millions, the actors were asked how their fictional Shararat alter-egos, Jiya and Meeta, would handle a modern-day yoga class together.

Malikk said, "If they were doing yoga today, I think they would still bring those same qualities to the mat. Meeta was innocent, emotional, and often living in her own world, while Jiya was intelligent, sensible, and always one step ahead. We’d probably be quite sincere through the session, though I wouldn’t rule out a smile or two when old Shararat memories come up."

Shruti's imaginative forecast leaned brilliantly into the show's signature comedy: "I think if Jiya and Meeta were to do yoga together, firstly, I would think Jiya, being the more conscientious one, would probably do it with a lot more intention. Meeta will only come to the yoga class if Raja is there; otherwise, she won't be interested. And she would be a little confused and probably tangle herself up in a complicated asana, which then Jiya would have to help her out of by using magic, which would backfire, and then we'd have to get Nani to intervene!"

Fortunately, for Shruti and Aditi today, no intervention is needed. Guided by their personal mantras — Aditi's reminder to 'come back to your breath', and Shruti's confident 'Mein apni favorite hoon (I am my favourite)' — the real-life duo has successfully mastered a magic that lasts far longer than any television spell.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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