Are Indians using weight loss drugs correctly? Gurugram surgeon warns your unregulated GLP-1 use can backfire

In the high-stakes countdown to Indian weddings, a dangerous trend is quietly sweeping through bridal boutiques and wellness clinics: the rise of 'Mounjaro brides'. Desperate to fit into heavy designer lehengas and look flawless for the camera, a growing number of soon-to-be brides — and grooms — are turning to heavy-duty prescription diabetes injections to rapidly shed pounds. Also read | Doctors warn ‘Mounjaro brides’ against taking risky shortcuts amid rise of pre-wedding weight loss injections in India Gurugram surgeon Dr Anshuman Kaushal reveals the hidden health risks of quick-fix weight-loss drugs, including regaining weight. (Pexel)

While clinics are capitalising on this obsession by packaging these high-end injections with pre-wedding diets and skin treatments, medical experts are sounding a sharp alarm over severe health risks and widespread misuse. Dr Anshuman Kaushal, director of robotic GI, minimal access and bariatric surgery at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, warned that the sudden obsession with these medications is blurring the line between medical necessity and cosmetic shortcuts.

The rise of GLP-1 medications in India The buzz surrounding these drugs has been heavily amplified by global social media and high-profile celebrity transformations – in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kaushal noted that what began as a critical tool for metabolic health has rapidly entered mainstream Indian culture.

"Weight loss medication like GLP-1 has quickly become common in discussions regarding celebrity transformations and wellness trends on social media. Originally created as an aid to manage type 2 diabetes, medicines like semaglutide and Tirzepatide have been increasingly prescribed globally for weight management purposes," Dr Kaushal explained.

The sheer volume of metabolic disorders in the country has made India a prime market for this pharmaceutical boom. "The rise of obesity awareness and metabolic disorder cases in India has led to curiosity about GLP-1 medications in India," Dr Kaushal said. However, he added that the rapid adoption came with a critical caveat: "As the use of GLP-1 medications becomes more widespread in the world, an essential question is being raised. Is this medication being utilised correctly?"

How weight loss drugs work and who they are actually for GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonists are highly sophisticated drugs that mirror biological hormones. According to Dr Kaushal, "GLP-1 Receptor Agonist stimulates a naturally produced hormone that controls blood sugar levels, slows digestion, and induces fullness."

When utilised under strict clinical oversight, the drug yielded remarkable outcomes, he added: "The medication leads to significant weight reduction when complemented with lifestyle changes." Dr Kaushal pointed out that it is designed specifically as an aggressive medical intervention for patients facing severe, chronic health complications: "GLP-1 medication is an effective medical treatment when recommended to a person who is obese, diabetic, hypertensive, has fatty liver diseases, or even suffers from sleep apnea syndrome." Also read | Aishwarya Mohanraj’s 22 kg weight loss: Gastrointestinal surgeon explains who can really take Mounjaro