International Yoga Day 2025: Can yoga help ease endometriosis pain? Expert shares asanas for cramps

Yoga Day 2025: 21 June is the International Yoga Day, a celebration of one of the world's holistic health practices, yoga. It is observed annually on the same date. As per the UN, the theme for this year is ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’. This is also a fitting moment to explore how yoga can support and improve women's health. One of the common gynaecological issues affecting women of reproductive age is endometriosis. It is characterised by intense menstrual pain, deeply affecting quality of life. There are medical treatments for the same, but yoga can provide gentle relief with the help of calming movements or breathwork. Yoga gently helps ease the pain of endometriosis.(Shutterstock)

Dr Sonu Taxak, director and senior IVF consultant at Yellow Fertility, shared with HT Lifestyle how endometriosis is widely common among women of reproductive age.

He explained the condition endometriosis and said, “Endometriosis is when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus (the endometrium) grows outside the uterus. This tissue usually grows on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, or other organs within the pelvis. It can cause severe cramps, chronic pelvic pain, fatigue, and sometimes infertility. Approximately 10% of women of reproductive age have endometriosis, and it can affect a woman's physical and emotional health in many unhealthy ways. But according to studies, practising yoga regularly provides relief from lower back pain, menopausal symptoms, stress, and depression. Further, improving the symptoms of endometriosis.”

Does yoga reduce endometriosis pain?

There isn’t much awareness about the emotional toll of endometriosis pain.(Shutterstock)

Dr Sonu Taxak however cautioned that yoga is not a replacement treatment. It is only a tool for supporting the symptims betteer. But yoga does bring in some biological changes with the help of movements and breathwork, that may ease the pain.

He opined, “While yoga is not a treatment for endometriosis, for many women it is a valuable tool in managing the effects of the disease. Yoga should always be a complementary approach to medical interventions, not a replacement. But consistent participation has been shown to reduce inflammation, encourage blood flow to the pelvic area, and decrease the production of cortisol, the stress hormone that can exacerbate pain. Since yoga encourages the parasympathetic nervous system, it acts to help the body settle into deep relaxation and or the body to release endorphins, natural pain-relieving hormones.”

ALSO READ: Living with Endometriosis: Expert shares 5 ways it impacts mental health

Dr Taxak further named ‘restorative yoga’ as one of the standout yoga types that have added benefits. He explained, “Restorative yoga poses offer significant comfort for pelvic pain. By moving gently, you can release tension in the pelvic muscles, improve blood flow, and promote the health of your reproductive and digestive systems. However, during an acute flare or your menstrual cycle with significant pain, it is best to take a pass on any intense stretching or heavy movement. ”

Asanas and pranayama to help with the pain

Certain stretches, like balasana, help in easing the pelvic pain.(Shutterstock)

He also shared these yoga asanas and pranayamas that help in supporting the chronic pain:

Balasana (Child's Pose)

Supta Baddha Konasana (Reclined Bound Angle Pose)

Setu Bandhansana (Bridge Pose)

Apanasana (Knees-to-Chest Pose)

Anulom Vilom (alternate nostril breathing)

Deep belly breathing

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.