International Yoga Day 2025: Is yoga safe during pregnancy? Gynac shares 7 tips to stay safe

Every year on June 21, International Yoga Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the numerous health benefits of incorporating yoga into our daily routine. From enhancing mobility and flexibility to strengthening bones and muscles and protecting the body from chronic conditions, yoga offers a wide range of physical and mental benefits. However, many women remain unsure about whether it’s safe to practise yoga during pregnancy. Also read | Yoga in pregnancy: Check out these 5 Yoga asanas for pregnant women Follow these tips to practice yoga during pregnancy.(Freepik)

Addressing this, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sangita Gandhi, consultant, obstetrician and gynaecologist, Jupiter Hospital, Thane said, “A lot of expectant mothers ask whether yoga is suitable during this period, and I say yes! If practiced intelligently and under the right guidance, yoga can be one of the greatest tools for keeping the body and mind in sync.”

While pregnant women can practise yoga, there ae some crucial tips they should keep in mind to ward away risk of complications. Dr. Sangita Gandhi shared these tips:

1. Take extra care during the first trimester

If this is your first time practicing yoga, it's a good idea to steer clear of beginning in the first 12 weeks. This is when the baby is growing quickly, and rest is usually more crucial than movement. Light stretching and breathing may be permitted with your doctor's approval.

2. Find an instructor experienced in prenatal yoga

Pregnancy transforms your body in numerous ways. An expert who is certified will guide you away from risky postures and modify poses that accommodate your burgeoning bump.

3. Breathe

Easy breathing exercises such as deep belly breathing or anulom vilom can calm your nerves, enhance oxygen supply to the baby, and even assist you during labour. Also read | Deepika Padukone shares yoga tip: Prenatal Pilates to the Lamaze method, pregnancy-friendly ways to stay active

Yoga is one of the safest exercises for pregnancy.(Shutterstock)

4. Avoid anything that is a struggle

Pregnancy yoga needs to be slow, gentle, and supportive and not sweaty or taxing. Steer clear of deep backbends, lying on the stomach or back for extended periods, and anything that feels unbalanced.

5. Obey your body

What works in the first trimester might not in the second. If you are feeling dizzy, breathless, or uneasy, rest. Your body is smarter than you are.

6. Stay hydrated and cool

Practice yoga in a well-ventilated area and drink water frequently. Excessive heat is dangerous during pregnancy. Also read | Pregnancy workout: 7 effective exercises for expecting mothers

7. Avoid yoga if there are complications

Issues such as bleeding, placenta previa, or preterm labour risk indicate that yoga needs to be suspended; first consult your gynaecologist.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.