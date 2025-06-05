Living with Endometriosis: Expert shares 5 ways it impacts mental health

Endometriosis may sound like a mouthful to pronounce, but it's a very real problem, one that weighs heavily on both mental and physical well-being. It's a chronic condition where tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus. This can cause overwhelmingly intense period cramps, far worse than regular menstrual pain. Along with severe pain, it may also lead to fertility issues. Managing all the pain can take a serious toll on mental well-being, especially since endometriosis is still relatively understudied and not as widely understood. This often leaves women who suffer from it feeling alone and misunderstood. There isn’t much awareness about the emotional toll of endometriosis pain.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Divya G Nallur, Clinical Director, Amaha, a platform for online therapy sessions, shed light on how endometriosis affects mental health. Also read | Endometriosis surgery coming up? These doctor-approved tips will calm your nerves

She explained, “Endometriosis, which affects almost 10% of women globally, continues to be poorly understood, not only in the healthcare system but in the home, workplace, and social life. While there is a lot of focus on physical symptoms, the emotional and psychological issues are often neglected. Given there is no cure, the condition is managed by means of pain relief, surgery, and sometimes hormonal treatment, all of which need to be endured emotionally. Over time, this leads to chronic anxiety, depressive symptoms, and an ever-growing sense of helplessness for many, even if there is no real reason for this. With a lack of understanding from people around them, the women dealing with this condition become isolated, emotionally drained, and worn down. From my practice, I have come to learn that we need a more integrated, compassionate approach to endometriosis, one that attends to the body and mind and to the intricate realities of those who endure it.”

Dr Divya G. Nallur shared a detailed guide with us, listing out and explaining the 5 ways endometriosis influences mental health:

1. Persistent anxiety

Endometriosis is unpredictable, leading to flare-ups of pain, sudden missed workdays, and disrupted plans, all of which fuel ongoing anticipatory anxiety.

Many find themselves asking daily, ‘Will I make it to that meeting?’ or ‘Will I end up in the ER again?’ This cycle of worry and dread can become exhausting. Also read | Is it more than just menstrual cramps? 5 signs of endometriosis you can't ignore

2. Depression and low spirits

Chronic pain, unsuccessful treatments, and the challenges of living with a long-term illness can result in depressive feelings.

The lack of understanding from others often intensifies feelings of loneliness and helplessness.

Low spirits consume their mental wellbeing, as the continuous pain can be too much to bear sometimes.(Shutterstock)

3. Fertility-related emotional strain

Endometriosis often brings uncertainty regarding fertility.

The emotional burden connected to infertility, or fear of it, can be profound, involving grief, anger, and distress tied to personal identity, especially when reproductive options are limited or complicated.

4. Emotional impact of painful intercourse

Pain during sex (dyspareunia) can deeply affect intimacy, self-esteem, and relationships with partners.

Over time, this pain may cause emotional trauma, guilt, avoidance, and add complexity to personal relationships.

5. Body image and identity challenges

Body image issues affect mental peace.(Shutterstock)

Symptoms like ‘endo belly,’ abdominal pain, surgical scars, hormonal imbalances, and the illness itself influence how people with endometriosis perceive their bodies.

These ongoing physical changes can lower self-confidence, affect body image, and alter feelings around identity and femininity.

ALSO READ: Bella Hadid says it should be illegal to work during period, calls for 2-week menstrual leave

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.