4 foods to eat, 3 to avoid for better fertility: Doctor shares diet plan to help you get pregnant despite endometriosis

Endometriosis is a condition in which tissue resembling the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, often causing pain, inflammation and in the majority of cases, infertility. There is no specific cure through food but health experts claim that a good diet can have a significant role to play in symptom alleviation and healthy reproductive life. Diet to avoid and fertility-boosting foods every woman with endometriosis needs to eat now.(Image by Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Renu Raina Sehgal, Chairperson - Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Artemis Hospitals, asserted that if you are attempting to conceive and have endometriosis, there are certain foods that can enhance your chances by reducing inflammation, balancing hormones, and overall enhancing health.

1. Fruits and vegetables

High in antioxidants, fruits and vegetables fight oxidative stress and inflammation in the body, two of the biggest issues in endometriosis. Consume colorful ones such as berries, spinach, kale, carrots and bell peppers. These are high in vitamins such as A, C, and E and minerals that promote egg health.

2. Omega-3 rich foods

Salmon contains omega-3 fatty acids, which relaxes muscles, and relieves menstrual pain. It also contains anti-inflammatory fats. (Shutterstock)

Fatty fish such as salmon, sardines, and mackerel are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. These healthy fats contain anti-inflammatory compounds that can potentially alleviate endometriosis pain and enhance fertility. Walnuts and flaxseeds are also good plant sources.

3. Whole grains

Whole grains such as quinoa, oats, brown rice, and barley contain fiber, which not only controls estrogen levels by eliminating excess hormones but also ensures a regulated balance of hormones. This is essential for normal ovulation and improved fertility.

4. Lean protein

Select plant based protein sources such as lentils, beans, and tofu, or lean meat proteins such as chicken and eggs. These help muscle repair, hormone regulation, and overall energy, which is most important when you're dealing with a chronic illness.

Eating the wrong foods: Eat nutritious foods like lean proteins, legumes, wholesome veggies, fruits etc. Have home-cooked meals and avoid processed foods. (Unsplash)

Avoid processed foods and red meat

Dr Renu Raina Sehgal advised, “Processed foods, sweets and red meat can cause inflammation and hormone imbalance, which can worsen endometriosis symptoms. Reducing these can help your body heal naturally and enhance fertility by making the internal environment healthier.”

Healthy eating and fueling your body can make a significant difference in the management of endometriosis and enhancing fertility results.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.