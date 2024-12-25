Is cancer playing hide and seek in your body? Study says watch out

Even after successful treatments and mitigation, there is one type of cancer that can hide in the body for years before showing up. Sounds scary? Well, according to a recent study led by Dr. Gary Luker, University of Michigan, this is a reality for breast cancer patients who received estrogen. Also read | Why breast cancer relapses after treatment: Reasons and tips to stay cautious The study states that cancer cells stay dormant in the body for years, before showing up and leading to relapse of breast cancer.(Pexels)

According to the study, these sleeper cancer cells stay dormant in the body for years, before showing up and leading to relapse of breast cancer. The study can help in paving the way for better cancer treatments that can prevent the return of these cancer cells.

Findings of the study:

The study states that while most people believe that successful cancer treatments denote that the disease has been eradicated from the body, in estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer, it is not as simple as it looks. These cancer cells can lurk inside the bone marrow for years, and even decades, before relapsing.

Dr. Gary Luker, senior author of the study, in a media release, said, "The cancer cells physically borrow molecules—proteins, messenger RNA—directly from the mesenchymal stem cells. Essentially the mesenchymal stem cells act as very generous neighbors in donating things that make the cancer cells more aggressive and drug resistant."

What helps these cancer cells survive?

Through laboratory experiments, the researchers have discovered the existence of a key protein called GIV or Girdin, that plays an essential role in helping these cancer cells survive. GIV makes these cancer cells resistant to estrogen-targeted therapies like Tamoxifen, which helps them survive in the body for years to follow. These cancer cells further borrow essential proteins from stem cells in the bone marrow through cellular tunnels.

The study is a wake-up call:

The study isn't just academic, and with more probe can help in revolutionising cancer treatment that can target these crafty cancer cells that hide in the body for years and then relapse. This can further neutralise the disease, and prevent breast cancer from relapsing after initial treatment.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.