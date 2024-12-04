Is driving speed limit increasing your anxiety? Study shows what loud noises can do

Nature can heal our mental health, but only when it is not silenced by the cacophony of traffic. According to a recent study led by Lia R. V. Gilmour, University of the West of England, natural soundscapes can have soothing effects on our mind, but only when we are in spaces silent enough for the sounds to reach us. Also read | Traffic noise can increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases like heart attack, diabetes, stroke: Research Reducing the speed limit can bring down the traffic noises, allowing people to connect to nature’s symphony. (Pexels)

The study arrives at a time when nations are working on reducing the speed limit. While it comes with safety concerns, it may have significant benefits for our mind and body. Urban dwellers are bombarded with so much of artificial noises throughout the day that they hardly get to enjoy the bliss of nature’s music. Reducing the speed limit can bring down the traffic noises, allowing people to get near to nature’s symphony.

The study published in PLOS ONE emphasises on the benefits of hearing natural sounds. According to the study, it helps in reducing anxiety and stress. However, when the traffic increases, the mechanical noises drown the natural music, leading to diminishing effects.

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted on 68 university students who were exposed to different types of sounds to understand how it affected their anxiety and stress levels. The sounds were - pure natural sounds (including birdsong), natural sounds mixed with 20 mph traffic noise, and natural sounds combined with 40 mph traffic noise.

The researchers observed that with pure natural sounds, stress and anxiety levels were recorded to be minimum, while natural sounds mixed with 20 mph traffic noise showed diminishing effects on mental health, but still helped in calming the mind. When exposed to natural sounds combined with 40 mph traffic noise, stress and anxiety levels were recorded to be maximum.

Faster traffic can drown natural sounds, and increase stress and anxiety.(Pexels)

Green spaces need to be protected

The study emphasises on the need of acoustically protecting green spaces. While planting trees can have significant health benefits, nearby traffic noises can mar the positive effects of green spaces on mental health. It was observed that people with anxiety are more prone to the negative impact of loud noises. Reducing urban traffic noises can help people with anxiety to have a better mental health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.