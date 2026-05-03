Is gyming safe in old age? Fitness expert breaks down key precautions, benefits, and common myths

Open social media, and you will be bombarded with videos where elderly people in their 60s, 70s, and 80s are hitting the gym. From a 75-year-old grandmother doing barbell squats to 84-year-old veteran Bollywood actor Ranjeet performing cable chest fly at the gym, they clearly show that age is just a number. While these videos have inspired people around the world, they also raise important questions about safety guidelines, common mistakes, and best practices. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Sumit Dubey, fitness expert and the Founder of Sumit Dubey Fitness (SDF), explained the benefits, risks and what seniors should keep in mind.

Hitting gym at old age requires awareness and precautions.(Pexel)

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How safe is gymming for seniors?

Sumit said, “There is a lot of evidence that supports the benefits of hitting the gym, even after 60, if done properly. It’s no surprise that exercise routines offer clear advantages for elderly individuals.”

However, ensuring safety is also important. According to Sumit, safety depends on proper technique, tailored programs, and appropriate supervision. Physical activity in controlled environments often leads to improved strength, balance, and mobility. The key lies in gradual progression and awareness of personal limits.

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The key lies in gradual progression and awareness of personal limits. (Pexel)

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{{^usCountry}} Sumit highlighted that regular exercise plays a crucial role in maintaining strength, mobility, and independence. With passing years, muscles shrink, and bones thin out gradually. Resistance work, light dumbbells included - slows these shifts, steadies posture control, and lessens chances of stumbling. Heart-friendly motion, like paced steps indoors or pedalling steadily, lifts stamina levels over time. What seniors should keep in mind? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sumit highlighted that regular exercise plays a crucial role in maintaining strength, mobility, and independence. With passing years, muscles shrink, and bones thin out gradually. Resistance work, light dumbbells included - slows these shifts, steadies posture control, and lessens chances of stumbling. Heart-friendly motion, like paced steps indoors or pedalling steadily, lifts stamina levels over time. What seniors should keep in mind? {{/usCountry}}

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Beyond everything else, safety remains top priority. “When dealing with ongoing conditions - say, heart trouble, tight muscles, or unstable glucose levels - a complete health screening comes first,” Sumit told HT Lifestyle. He suggests easing into activity by moving lightly at the start; that way, tension doesn’t build too fast.

Start small and focus on form

With time, small jumps in intensity fit right in. A trainer who knows body mechanics can shape your form well, which also keeps injuries farther away. Just as vital comes flexibility and balance in routines. Through stretching, yoga, or basic stability tasks, joint movement and body control grow stronger. Often ignored, these aspects support daily physical function later in life.

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Water intake, suitable shoes, and well-rounded meals play roles in staying safe during workouts. (Pexel)

Recovery is important

For older adults, rest periods between exercise sessions often need extending; pushing too hard brings risk.

Awareness matters

Paying attention to signals like tiredness or pain shapes safer routines. The body speaks when limits approach. Respect follows from noticing.

Eat right

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Water intake, suitable shoes, and well-rounded meals play roles in staying safe during workouts. Muscle condition benefits when food includes enough protein. Performance remains steady if fluids are kept up throughout the day.

Ultimately, exercising during later years proves both secure and strongly advised if approached with care. When guided properly, performed consistently, and followed by suitable methods, older adults gain greater strength, enhanced well-being, and live more fully each day.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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