Is it just a headache? Neurologist shares 6 warning signs you shouldn’t ignore

Numbness and headaches are often dismissed as minor issues, but they can be early warning signs of more serious underlying neurological conditions. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Neha Pandita, consultant of neurology and clinical lead of Parkinson's disease and movement disorders, Fortis Escorts, Okhla Road, New Delhi said, “It is essential to know when you should consult a neurologist in order to receive an early diagnosis and proper treatment.” Also read | Neurologist shares how stress alters brain structure and lists 5 neurological conditions that stress may worsen Chronic headaches can denote underlying neurological issues.

Dr Neha Pandita shared a list of warning signs that require immediate medical intervention:

1, Severe or chronic headaches

Although the occasional headaches are benign, frequent or severe headaches that are refractory to over-the-counter medication may need the attention of a neurologist. Migraines, cluster headaches, or tension-type headaches may be better dealt with in skilled hands. Warning signs include acute onset, nausea with headache, or visual disturbances.

2. Numbness or abnormal sensations

Numbness, tingling, or loss of sensation, particularly if it is localized to one side of the body, may be a sign of nerve damage or illnesses such as multiple sclerosis or stroke. Any repeated sensation that persists for more than a few minutes or comes back and back should be checked by a neurologist.

Seizures, memory loss and muscle weakness can be warning signs.(Shutterstock)

3. Seizures or unexplained spells

Seizures do not necessarily need to be spectacular; they can be mere loss of consciousness for a brief period, twitching, or sudden confusion. Such attacks, when occurring again and again, may reflect epilepsy or some other neurological disease and therefore need to be evaluated on an emergency basis. Also read | Are you just forgetful or is it something more? Neurologist shares when to see a doctor

4. Memory loss or changes in cognitive function

Chronic forgetfulness, inability to concentrate, or a change in the manner of thinking can be signs of conditions such as dementia, Alzheimer's, or other brain diseases. A neurologist can check the function of memory and decide on the course of action.

5. Dizziness or balance problems

If you’re frequently dizzy, lightheaded, or have trouble maintaining balance, it could stem from a neurological issue affecting the inner ear, brain, or spinal cord. These symptoms are especially concerning if they occur suddenly or are accompanied by other neurological signs.

6. Muscle weakness or coordination problems

Sudden weakness, coordination loss, staggering, and clumsiness may be the initial sign of muscle or nerve disorder conditions like neuropathy, ALS, or Parkinson's disease. The neurologist can identify the causative factor by conducting tests.

“It is extremely crucial within the realm of neurological well-being to detect any issue at its initial phase. If you are going through any of the aforementioned symptoms, don't wait and go see a doctor,” the neurologist emphasised. Also read | Neurologist debunks migraine myth: Still calling every headache a migraine? Here's why you should stop

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.