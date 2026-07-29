Is it stress or your hormones? Bengaluru gynecologist Dr Soumya Lakshmi debunks 10 hormonal health myths

Navigating hormonal health often feels like trying to solve a puzzle where the rules keep changing. From cryptic cycle shifts and unexplainable fatigue to stubborn weight fluctuations and skin flare-ups, body signals can easily be dismissed as routine stress or everyday burnout. Also read | Collagen, gummies, ashwagandha: Popping pills or wasting money? Medanta Gurugram doctors' useful guide on supplements

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Yet, understanding these signals — and separating medical fact from online confusion — is crucial for long-term well-being. In this edition of HT Health Talk, a reader-centric digital series by Hindustan Times featuring medical experts answering your specific health questions, we address the root causes of everyday hormonal imbalances.

Ahead, Dr Soumya Lakshmi T V, senior consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology at Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, breaks down 10 of the most pressing questions about your hormones — demystifying PCOS myths, thyroid health, metabolic wellness, and realistic treatment pathways.

1. What is the main difference between PCOS and PMOS, and why did the terminology change?

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{{^usCountry}} The correct medical term is PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome). 'PMOS' is not a recognised medical condition and is often confused with PCOS. PCOS is a hormonal disorder that affects ovulation, metabolism and hormone balance. Despite its name, not everyone with PCOS has ovarian cysts. Experts now understand that PCOS is much more than an ovarian condition as it affects the whole body, including insulin sensitivity, weight and reproductive health. While the name has been debated because it does not fully reflect the condition, PCOS remains the official medical term used worldwide. 2. Does having PCOS mean I will automatically struggle to get pregnant? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The correct medical term is PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome). 'PMOS' is not a recognised medical condition and is often confused with PCOS. PCOS is a hormonal disorder that affects ovulation, metabolism and hormone balance. Despite its name, not everyone with PCOS has ovarian cysts. Experts now understand that PCOS is much more than an ovarian condition as it affects the whole body, including insulin sensitivity, weight and reproductive health. While the name has been debated because it does not fully reflect the condition, PCOS remains the official medical term used worldwide. 2. Does having PCOS mean I will automatically struggle to get pregnant? {{/usCountry}}

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No. Having PCOS does not automatically mean you will have difficulty getting pregnant. While PCOS can cause irregular ovulation, making conception more challenging, many women with PCOS conceive naturally or with medical support. Lifestyle changes such as maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly and eating a balanced diet can improve ovulation. If pregnancy does not occur after trying for an appropriate period, fertility treatments such as ovulation-inducing medications can be very effective. Early diagnosis and proper management significantly improve fertility outcomes, so women with PCOS should not assume infertility.

3. I sleep 8 hours a night, but still feel constantly exhausted. Could this be a thyroid or hormone issue?

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Yes. Persistent fatigue despite adequate sleep can sometimes be linked to hormonal conditions such as hypothyroidism, PCOS, anaemia, or vitamin deficiencies. An underactive thyroid slows the body's metabolism, leading to tiredness, weight gain and poor concentration. Hormonal imbalances can also affect sleep quality, even if you sleep for many hours. However, stress, depression, sleep apnea and other medical conditions can also cause fatigue. If exhaustion continues for several weeks, consult a doctor for evaluation. Blood tests can help identify whether thyroid hormones or other health issues are responsible.

Q4. What counts as a normal delay in periods versus something that needs medical evaluation?

A normal menstrual cycle usually occurs every 21 to 35 days, although occasional variations of a few days are common. Stress, travel, illness, or lifestyle changes may temporarily delay a period. However, if your periods are consistently more than 35 days apart, you miss three consecutive periods, have very heavy bleeding, severe pain or sudden cycle changes, medical evaluation is recommended. Irregular periods may indicate PCOS, thyroid disorders, hormonal imbalances or other underlying conditions. Early assessment helps identify the cause and prevents long-term health complications.

Q5. Why is it so difficult to lose weight with PCOS, and what lifestyle changes actually work?

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Many women with PCOS have insulin resistance, making it easier to gain weight and harder to lose it. Hormonal imbalances can also increase appetite and slow metabolism. Successful weight management focuses on long-term lifestyle changes rather than crash diets. A balanced diet rich in vegetables, whole grains, lean protein and healthy fats, combined with regular physical activity, strength training and adequate sleep, can improve insulin sensitivity. Even a modest weight loss of 5–10 percent can help regulate periods, improve hormone balance and reduce PCOS symptoms. Consistency is more important than perfection.

Hormonal acne and hair thinning should be treated by addressing the underlying hormonal imbalance rather than only the visible symptoms, per the doctor.

Q6. What are the early signs of hypothyroidism that people often mistake for everyday stress?

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Early hypothyroidism often develops gradually, so its symptoms are easily mistaken for stress or a busy lifestyle. Common signs include persistent fatigue, weight gain despite unchanged eating habits, increased sensitivity to cold, dry skin, constipation, low mood, memory problems, slowed thinking and hair thinning. Women may also notice irregular or heavy menstrual periods. Because these symptoms overlap with many other conditions, people often ignore them until they become more severe. If multiple symptoms persist for several weeks, consult a healthcare professional. A simple blood test can confirm whether thyroid function is normal.

Q7. How can I treat hormonal acne and hair thinning caused by hormonal imbalances?

Hormonal acne and hair thinning should be treated by addressing the underlying hormonal imbalance rather than only the visible symptoms. Doctors may recommend lifestyle changes, prescription medications, hormonal therapy or treatments for PCOS or thyroid disorders, depending on the cause. Gentle skincare products, non-comedogenic products, and dermatologist-prescribed acne medications can help manage breakouts. Hair thinning may improve with nutritional correction, stress management and appropriate medical treatment. Avoid self-medicating with supplements or hormone products without medical advice. Early diagnosis usually leads to better control of both acne and hair loss.

8. Which specific blood tests should I request to get a complete picture of my hormonal health?

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The right blood tests depend on your symptoms and menstrual cycle. Common investigations include TSH and Free T4 for thyroid function, LH and FSH, prolactin, estradiol, testosterone, DHEAS, and AMH when evaluating PCOS or fertility concerns. Doctors may also recommend fasting blood sugar, HbA1c, insulin levels, lipid profile, vitamin D, vitamin B12 and iron studies to assess overall metabolic health. These tests should be interpreted by a healthcare professional, as hormone levels vary throughout the menstrual cycle and need to be correlated with your symptoms.

9. Are over-the-counter supplements like inositol or vitamin D effective for regulating hormones?

Some supplements may help certain people, but they are not a replacement for medical treatment. Inositol, particularly myo-inositol, has shown benefits in improving insulin sensitivity, ovulation and menstrual regularity in some women with PCOS. Vitamin D supplementation may also help women who are deficient, as deficiency is common in PCOS. However, not everyone needs these supplements, and taking high doses without testing may not be beneficial. Always consult your doctor before starting supplements so the right type and dose can be recommended based on your individual health needs.

10. Is taking birth control pills the only way to manage irregular cycles and PCOS symptoms?

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No. Birth control pills are one option for managing irregular periods, acne and excess hair growth, but they are not the only treatment. Management depends on your symptoms and whether you are planning a pregnancy. Lifestyle changes, weight management, healthy eating, regular exercise and medications that improve insulin resistance may also help regulate menstrual cycles. Women trying to conceive may require ovulation-inducing medications instead of birth control pills. Treatment should always be individualised after medical evaluation. The best approach combines lifestyle measures with appropriate medical therapy based on your specific needs.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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