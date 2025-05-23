Is it time to see a fertility specialist? 4 signs you should not ignore: Miscarriage to low sperm count

People who are struggling to conceive are sometimes offered insensitive and generalised advice like 'just relax' or 'it'll happen when it's meant to' or 'you should cut out sugar and dairy'. Even if the person means well, this type of rhetoric fails to acknowledge that there are often medical circumstances that must be addressed in order for some people to conceive. Also read | Planning a baby? Natural ways to boost fertility, from men avoiding tight clothes to women maintaining a healthy weight If you're trying to conceive and have been unsuccessful for a while, it might be time to consider seeing a fertility specialist. (Freepik)

Seeing specialist doesn’t mean something is wrong

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Nandini Jain, centre head and consultant, Birla Fertility & IVF Rewari said, “Starting a family is an emotional decision, filled with excitement and doubts about bringing a new life into the world. But for some, it doesn’t come easy. You might be taking extra care of yourself and doing everything right, yet you may not succeed in conceiving.”

Dr Jain said that in such times, a fertility specialist can help you understand the underlying cause and navigate the journey to parenthood. She said, “Seeing a fertility specialist does not indicate something is wrong, it simply means you are taking the first step towards understanding your reproductive health. Many couples, with the right support and care, go on to have a healthy pregnancy. If you are unsure, do not wait too long. The sooner you find out, the better your chances of planning the next steps right.”

Dr Shreya Gupta, fertility specialist at Birla Fertility and IVF in Lucknow, agreed that even when you are doing all things ‘right’ – from healthy eating to following your cycle – 'conception doesn't always play by the script'. She said, “Fertility may have an uncertain path, and if that is the case, coming in early can be the game-changer. A fertility doctor can provide the needed answers and direction.”

She added, “Seeing a fertility specialist doesn’t mean something is wrong, it simply means you’re taking control of your journey. It is all about understanding your body and making your choices accordingly with better clarity. If you are unsure about any aspect of conception or reproductive health, don’t wait too long. All you need are answers and the right care.”

But how do you know when it's time to seek help? Here are some factors that can help you decide if it is the right time to talk to a fertility specialist:

For women, age has a significant and quick impact on egg quality and the older you get, the more difficult it can be to become pregnant naturally. (Freepik)

1. How long have you been trying?

Dr Jain said, “If you are in your 30s and have been trying to conceive for more than a year or six months, consider meeting a specialist. In case of women as they get older, the quality of their eggs declines, making it harder for them to get pregnant. Getting help early can make a significant difference.”

Dr Gupta added that time is one of the most crucial factors when it comes to fertility. She said, “If you are in your late 20s or early 30s and have been attempting to get pregnant for over a year without success, it is sensible to seek out a specialist. In case of women over 35, that timeline reduces to six months. For women, age has a significant and quick impact on egg quality and the older you get, the more difficult it can be to become pregnant naturally. Early action can mean more options available and the better chance.”

2. Is there a male factor involved?

Fertility is not only a woman's issue. Dr Jain said, “Male factors contribute to about 40-50 percent of infertility cases. Low sperm count, poor sperm motility, or hormonal imbalances – all of these factors can reduce the chances to conceive naturally.”

3. Have you had more than one miscarriage?

Dr Gupta said, “Loss is never easy to discuss, but it needs to be acknowledged. Having two or more pregnancy losses may signal genetic, hormonal, or anatomical issues.” A specialist can explore these reasons and develop a plan specific to your needs, giving you your best opportunity for a healthy pregnancy, she said.

Dr Jain added, “Two or more pregnancy losses can be due to underlying causes, some of which include genetic, hormonal, or anatomical. A professional can help diagnose the problem accurately and suggest a treatment plan accordingly.”

4. Do you experience irregular periods or have pre-existing health conditions?

Your menstrual cycle is a window to your reproductive well-being. Explaining this, Dr Gupta said, “Unpredictable cycles – abnormally short, extended, or irregular periods – may indicate underlying disorders such as PCOS, endometriosis, or hormonal imbalances. Medical conditions such as thyroid conditions or diabetes may also silently impair fertility in men and women. If you have these symptoms, don't delay – early diagnosis can result in early treatment.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.