Is sarcoma cancer always fatal? Oncologist debunks 7 myths related to cancer that develops in bones and muscles
Sarcoma is not just one disease. In fact, it is a group of 70 different subtypes. Learn all about sarcoma here, from the oncologist.
Sarcoma is a rare and often misunderstood form of cancer that originates in the body's connective tissues, such as bones, muscles, nerves, and blood vessels. Despite its aggressive nature, sarcoma tends to be overshadowed by more common cancers, leading to a significant gap in public awareness and understanding. Also read | All about sarcoma: A rare, aggressive cancer that spreads faster than any other
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pushpinder Gulia, director of surgical oncology and robotic oncosurgery, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, “This knowledge gap gives rise to many misconceptions that can delay diagnosis, complicate treatment decisions, and increase anxiety for patients and their families. Understanding and addressing these myths is crucial for timely intervention, better outcomes, and improved support systems.”
The oncologist further busted several myths associated with sarcoma and its treatment:
Myth 1: Sarcoma is just one disease
Fact: Sarcoma is actually a group of over 70 different subtypes, broadly classified into bone sarcomas and soft tissue sarcomas, each requiring a different treatment approach.
Myth 2: Sarcoma only affects children and young adults
Fact: While certain types like Ewing sarcoma and osteosarcoma are more common in younger people, sarcomas can occur at any age, including older adults.
Myth 3: A lump or swelling is always benign if it doesn’t hurt
Fact: Sarcomas are often painless in early stages. Any persistent or growing lump should be evaluated, especially if it is larger than 5 cm, deep-seated, or firm.
Myth 4: Surgery alone can cure sarcoma
Fact: While surgery is a cornerstone of treatment, sarcoma often requires a combination of therapies, including radiation and/or chemotherapy, depending on the subtype and stage. Also read | Sarcoma cancer: Oncologist reveals 6 main causes of cancer that develops in bones, muscles and blood vessels
Myth 5: Chemotherapy doesn’t work for sarcoma
Fact: Some subtypes of sarcoma respond well to chemotherapy, especially in pediatric cases or high-grade tumors. Advances in targeted therapy and immunotherapy are also showing promise.
Myth 6: Sarcoma is always fatal
Fact: Early diagnosis and multidisciplinary care can significantly improve survival rates. Many sarcoma patients go on to live full, healthy lives after treatment.
Myth 7: All cancers behave the same way
Fact: Sarcomas behave differently from more common cancers like breast or colon cancer. They require specialised care often provided at sarcoma centers. Also read | Is sarcoma deadlier than other types of cancer? Know how it is different from others
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
