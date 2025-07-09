Is sarcoma cancer always fatal? Oncologist debunks 7 myths related to cancer that develops in bones and muscles

Sarcoma is a rare and often misunderstood form of cancer that originates in the body's connective tissues, such as bones, muscles, nerves, and blood vessels. Despite its aggressive nature, sarcoma tends to be overshadowed by more common cancers, leading to a significant gap in public awareness and understanding. Also read | All about sarcoma: A rare, aggressive cancer that spreads faster than any other Sarcoma tends to be overshadowed by more common cancers, leading to a gap in public awareness.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pushpinder Gulia, director of surgical oncology and robotic oncosurgery, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, “This knowledge gap gives rise to many misconceptions that can delay diagnosis, complicate treatment decisions, and increase anxiety for patients and their families. Understanding and addressing these myths is crucial for timely intervention, better outcomes, and improved support systems.”

The oncologist further busted several myths associated with sarcoma and its treatment:

Myth 1: Sarcoma is just one disease

Fact: Sarcoma is actually a group of over 70 different subtypes, broadly classified into bone sarcomas and soft tissue sarcomas, each requiring a different treatment approach.

Myth 2: Sarcoma only affects children and young adults

Fact: While certain types like Ewing sarcoma and osteosarcoma are more common in younger people, sarcomas can occur at any age, including older adults.

Myth 3: A lump or swelling is always benign if it doesn’t hurt

Fact: Sarcomas are often painless in early stages. Any persistent or growing lump should be evaluated, especially if it is larger than 5 cm, deep-seated, or firm.

Know the misconceptions associated with sarcoma and its treatment.(Anna Tarazevich)

Myth 4: Surgery alone can cure sarcoma

Fact: While surgery is a cornerstone of treatment, sarcoma often requires a combination of therapies, including radiation and/or chemotherapy, depending on the subtype and stage.

Myth 5: Chemotherapy doesn’t work for sarcoma

Fact: Some subtypes of sarcoma respond well to chemotherapy, especially in pediatric cases or high-grade tumors. Advances in targeted therapy and immunotherapy are also showing promise.

Myth 6: Sarcoma is always fatal

Fact: Early diagnosis and multidisciplinary care can significantly improve survival rates. Many sarcoma patients go on to live full, healthy lives after treatment.

Myth 7: All cancers behave the same way

Fact: Sarcomas behave differently from more common cancers like breast or colon cancer. They require specialised care often provided at sarcoma centers.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.