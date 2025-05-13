Is your kid a picky eater? Here are 7 tips to add healthy foods to your child's diet

Dealing with picky eaters can be a real challenge for parents. Striking the right balance between making meals enjoyable and ensuring proper nutrition often feels like a daily juggling act. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Aman Puri, nutritionist and founder, Steadfast Nutrition said, “Young children tend to show an instant dislike to new foods, rejecting ones they don’t find appetising on account of texture, taste, or smell. If not corrected, these fussy eating habits may persist in adulthood.” Also read | Understanding fussy eating habits of kids: Expert shares inputs Add nutrition to your child’s diet.(Shutterstock)

Here are a few tips to add nutrition to your child’s diet:

1. Make food look appealing

Attract kids towards healthy foods by making them look good. Offer them foods of different colours and varieties, placed creatively on a plate to grab their attention.

2. Offer them finger foods

Toddlers prefer finger foods since they’re easy to pick and eat. Instead of overloading their plates with large meals, turning key ingredients into a snack or finger foods may encourage healthy eating.

3. Try different textures and cooking methods

Experiment with different cooking methods like baking, grilling, sautéing or steaming to give food varied textures. While some may like crunchy food, others may prefer soft-textured ones. Mashing, grinding or grating foods can improve palatability, increasing acceptance.

4. Pair disliked foods with favourites

Mixing less-preferred foods with their favourite foods is the way to go. Blend nuts and fruits into their favourite chocolate milkshake or use pureed vegetables. This will incorporate healthy foods into your child's meals without resistance.

Add healthy foods to your child's diet with these tricks.(Freepik)

5. Avoid junk foods as a reward

Using food as a reward or bribe for eating healthy foods can later lead to bad eating habits. Offering ice cream or chocolate as a reward increases the importance of these foods. Instead, reward children with a few extra playing hours or take them to the park in exchange for eating healthy foods.

6. Involve them in planning meals

Involving children in day-to-day kitchen tasks like grocery shopping, washing foods, mixing, and plucking leaves can generate curiosity and increase familiarity with foods. Engage them in kitchen gardening to motivate them to eat foods they grow.

7. Discourage overeating or excessive snacking

Indulging children in excessive snacking can make them full and refuse major meals. It also leads to overeating and increases calorie intake.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.