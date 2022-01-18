Is your PCOS making you bipolar? Here's the link between hormonal, mental issue

If there is one major health issue that has taken the world of women by storm, it has to be Polycystic Ovary Disease (PCOD) or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). The latter is one of the most common endocrine disorders among women of reproductive age that affects at least one in every 10 women in India.

The symptoms of PCOS include missed, irregular, infrequent or prolonged periods and excess androgens that cause acne and unwanted body and facial hair in girls. It increases the risk of other health problems like diabetes and high blood pressure, darkened skin or excess skin on the neck or in the armpits, mood swings, pelvic pain and/or weight gain but not all women suffering from PCOS may have cysts on their ovaries.

What is PCOS?

Padmasree Dr Alka Kriplani, Director and Head-Centre for Minimally Invasive Gynecology, Obstetrics and ART at Paras Hospitals in Gurgaon shares, “PCOS is a severe genetic, reproductive and metabolic disorder and is one of the leading causes of female infertility in India. It affects the functioning of the ovaries which results in irregular periods, excess androgens (male hormones) in the body and polycystic ovaries.”

She adds, “Women suffering from PCOS go through a range of bodily issues like excessive body hair, weight gain, acne and sometimes infertility if it’s not managed well. However, it doesn’t end here. A research has shown that women suffering from this condition are more likely to suffer from mental health problems like depress, anxiety and bipolar disorder.”

Mental health issues caused by PCOS:

Dr Alka Kriplani listed a series of mental conditions that PCOS can host. These include:

1. Anxiety

2. Bipolar disorder

3. Major depressive disorders

4. Bulimia

5. Other eating disorders

6. Somatizations (physical manifestations of negative mental states)

7. Interpersonal sensitivity

Highlighting the other issues associated with PCOS, such as excess hair growth and acne, Dr Alka Kriplani stressed that they can also lead to low self-esteem. “All these can also lead to severe mood swings, which can cause a general feeling of instability. It’s not that they aren’t feeling guilty of their mood swings and not being able to deal with life. All these mixed feelings actually worsen their mental state and can fuel the symptoms of depression and anxiety.”

She added, “For not being able to open up about all these issues also causes severe mental illness. Even women, who are trying to get pregnant, also experience several mental turbulences because of depression and anxiety that can cause infertility.”

Link between PCOS and bipolar:

Studies suggest that up to 60 percent of women with PCOS also suffer from some form of mental illness. It can be attributed to the physical symptoms and nature of PCOS, which is so serious that the mental illness is often overlooked.

According to study results published in the Journal of Affective Disorders, patients with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) have an increased risk of developing bipolar disorder. Though there is no scientific research to prove what leads to deteriorating mental condition , it is generally considered to be caused by coping with the PCOS.

Researchers at the University of Cardiff assessed the mental health history of more than 17,000 women diagnosed with the condition and the results showed that those with PCOS were more likely to be diagnosed with depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder. It is still not clear what actually causes the deteriorating mental condition - whether it runs in families or related to abnormal hormone levels like high levels of insulin.

Methods to treat mental conditions caused by PCOS:

Dr Alka Kriplani suggest, “It can be treated in two ways: treating the PCOS from its roots and treating the mental conditions arising from it. Many medicines are used to balance the blood sugar and insulin levels, normalise body weight and getting hormones balanced. One also needs to bring some lifestyle modifications including regular exercise, diet management by avoiding junk food and low-sugar diet and opting for healthy nutritious diet.”

She elaborated, “Treating the mental health issues needs a multifaceted approach. Cognitive behavioural therapy can be helpful in treating PCOS and anxiety attacks and talk therapy can help people who are experiencing PCOS-related depression or general self-esteem issues. Even penning down your feelings will help to understand your patterns and triggers for mental illness. This will enable to practice self-care and stress reduction.”

As per the study results published in the Journal of Affective Disorders, treatment with metformin may slightly reduce the risk for bipolar disorder in women with polycystic ovary syndrome.