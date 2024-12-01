Is your skin’s oil production a natural anti-ageing hack? Expert shares skincare secrets to stay younger despite acne

Acne is caused due to hormonal fluctuations, genetics and environmental factors that manifest on the skin. While commonly associated with adolescence, acne can affect people of all ages. From breakouts to wrinkle-free skin: Is acne your natural anti-ageing ally?(Photo by Pexels)

Breaking down acne: Causes, myths and surprising benefits

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shareefa Chause, Dermatologist and Cosmetologist at Shareefa's Skin Care Clinic, explained, “At its core, acne occurs when hair follicles become clogged with sebum, skin cells and bacteria. This blockage leads to various forms of acne starting from whiteheads to cystic lesions that can impact not only one’s appearance but also emotional well-being. Acne can be embarrassing, frustrating and stressful as one may become conscious of his/her appearance.”

Do not squeeze your pimples. This usually leads to further inflammation, which makes the acne look worse and last longer.(Shutterstock)

According to studies, the gut-skin axis plays a significant role in acne formation. Dr Shareefa Chause elaborated, “Imbalances in gut microbiota may exacerbate inflammatory responses in the skin, causing frustrating acne. Moreover, stress is another contributing factor as higher cortisol levels can increase oil production and worsen existing outbreaks. However, having acne has been considered to slow the ageing process.”

Can acne really keep wrinkles away? What science says:

Research indicates that individuals with acne-prone skin could experience slower aging processes, particularly when it comes to wrinkle formation. Dr Shareefa Chause revealed, “This phenomenon arises from the increased oil production associated with acne; sebum indeed hydrates and plumps the skin, acting almost like a natural moisturiser that tackles dryness over time. However, there is no confirmed evidence available regarding this. It is better to consult the dermatologist and get all your doubts cleared regarding this claim. This claim hasn’t been verified by the experts yet and is not fully understood.”

Top skincare hacks and diet tips to ensure radiant skin(File Photo)

The skin expert concluded, “It is better to follow dermatologist-approved tips for slowing down the ageing like using chemical-free products, opting for sunscreen over SPF 30, quitting smoking and alcohol, eating a well-balanced diet, and cutting down on oily, sugary and processed foods. Exercising daily for at least 30 minutes, managing stress by doing Yoga and meditation and sleeping well can help one to have radiant skin. So, it is better to manage acne as well as follow these tips to keep the skin glowing and healthy.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.