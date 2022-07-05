Isometric movements for the lower body: Expert shares tips

Isometric movements involve static contractions of a range of muscles of the body which further helps in strengthening. It usually does not involve any visible movement of the muscle. It comes with a range of health benefits. Isometric movements help in reducing pain and improving physical function of the body. It also helps in lowering and controlling blood pressure. It also helps in strengthening the connective tissues and improving the overall posture and flexibility.

Isometric movements for the lower body help in focusing on the muscles of the region and strengthening the core and the legs. Sanya Malhotra's fitness trainer Tridev Pandey, a day back, shared a short video compilation demonstrating seven isometric movements for the lower body. "You can include these movements in your routine with proper programming and you will see difference in your strength and endurance,” Tridev urged his fans to start taking up this routine. Take a look at the exercise routine that Tridev performed:

Squat Hold

Lunge Hold

Side Lunge Hold

Pile Squat Hold

Sumo Squat Hold

RDL Hold

Wall Squat Hold

In the video, Tridev can be seen focusing on strengthening the muscles of the lower body. "Try these isometric movements for your lower body to apply tension to the muscles for you to feel the burn. Include it in your workout to strengthen your muscles, improve your posture and also endurance! Get the heart racing and muscle feeling the heat,” Tridev further added.

The routine demonstrated by Tridev also comes with multiple benefits. Squat Hold helps in developing core control, while, Lunge Hold helps in strengthening the legs and the buttocks and improving hip flexibility. Side Lunge Hold helps in developing overall balance, stability and strength. Pile Squat Hold helps in working out of the glutes, quads, hamstrings, and the inner thighs. Sumo Squat Hold, on the other hand, helps in activation of the inner thighs. RDL Hold and Wall Squat Hold help in strengthening of the core and the lower body.

