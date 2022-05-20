Sanya Malhotra’s trainer demonstrates broad jump, speaks of benefits

The broad jump comes with multiple health benefits. A rather easy exercise and a one that can be anytime and anywhere, and does not require any equipment, the broad jump is a favourite among many. However, not much people know of this routine and does not believe in incorporating it in their routines thinking it is too simple and does not come with much benefits. Sanya Malhotra’s fitness trainer Tridev Pandey who is known for sharing fitness-related information on his Instagram profile on a regular basis, addressed broad jumps and spoke about the benefits of the same.

In the video, recently shared by Tridev in his Instagram profile, he can be seen stretching his muscles and performing broad jumps in a gym setup. Dressed in a white T-shirt and a pair of yellow and blue gym shorts, Tridev can be seen jumping a large distance from one side to the other. He can be seen doing the same repeatedly. With the video, he also spoke of the health benefits that this simple routine comes with. “When we think about great movement, we don’t think broad jump but perhaps we should! It is an easy and wonderful movement that has tons of benefits and it can always be improvised,” read his caption. Take a look at his video here:

Broad jumps come with multiple benefits for the body. It helps in strengthening and stabilising the leg muscles. It also helps in toning the lower body and engaging a range of muscles. Incorporating broad jumps in the daily routine helps in toning the muscles and improving plyometric and vertical jumps. Jumping, in general also brings multiple health benefits. It helps in boosting the cardiovascular health and the metabolism of the body. It also helps in improving bone density and is a great calorie burner, which further helps in controlling the weight.

