It may feel routine, but could be early ovarian or breast cancer: Doctor says persistent changes need a check

Women are advised to be extra cautious and pay closer attention to symptoms such as bloating or fatigue, which might otherwise be classified as everyday concerns. Some cancers affecting women may have subtle symptoms, easy to mistake for some other ailment, like gut-related issues. But why do these cancers stay unnoticed until they progress?

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An oncologist weighed in to add context to this doubt. Dr Niharika Garach, breast cancer surgical oncologist at SSO Cancer Hospital, shed light on why some cancers go undetected until they progress. She reasoned that several factors are behind this, from early symptoms that resemble everyday problems to limitations in screening.

Why are some gynecological cancers not detected early? There is no intense pain or obvious change that prompts one to visit a doctor. Dr Garach highlighted symptoms like bloating, fatigue, changes in periods, pelvic discomfort, and a painless breast lump, which many women may overlook or believe to be due to some other harmless cause.

She added, “Some cancers do not begin with a crisis, they begin as something easy to explain away.”

The absence of pain can create a false sense of reassurance, potentially delaying diagnosis and allowing the cancer to progress. The doctor cited a study of 300 Indian women who had experienced a diagnostic delay of at least three months. Among them, 77.7 per cent reported a painless breast lump as their first symptom, while almost 70 per cent eventually presented with locally advanced or metastatic disease.