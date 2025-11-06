Jim Cramer explains how waking up around 3 am each day helped him gain ‘real edge’

Conversations about balance and well-being continue across workplaces, but Jim Cramer’s routine stands as one example of how to balance it well. Whether discussing markets or interviewing CEOs, his energy is unmistakable. Behind that on-air pace is a routine rooted in discipline. The popular CNBC host has now shared his unique morning routine. Jim Cramer shares how getting up before sunrise helps him.(Instagram/jimcramer)

Inside Jim Cramer’s legendary morning routine

For Cramer, the day begins well before most people have even reached the snooze button. He gets up around 3:15 a.m., which has become almost ritual. A quick workout with a trainer followed by writing, often for Mad Money, around 5:00 a.m. By the time he arrives on air for Squawk on the Street at 9 a.m., the bulk of his research is already done.

Here's why Jim Cramer started his morning routine

He has described the routine as “legendary” now simply because it’s been repeated for so many years. But the reasoning goes back to his early days on Wall Street. When he worked at Goldman Sachs, he felt others around him were more academically or technically strong. So his answer was time.

“I knew I could outwork them,” he has said previously. The alarm moved earlier in small steps, fifteen minutes at a time, until the pattern stuck.

Cramer suggests others try the same incremental shift: move the wake-up time earlier by a small amount each week. He believes that the quiet hours before sunrise provide space to think, read, and plan without interruptions. He frames it as a way to gain what he calls “a real edge over everybody else.”

Also read: Fitness coach says this simple ‘5-minute mobility routine’ can keep you feeling young and flexible after 30

Experts back Cramer's legendary morning routine

Studies on sleep and productivity suggest that early rising can support memory, focus, and creativity by aligning work with periods of heightened alertness.

Harvard biologist Christoph Randler’s research suggests that people who wake up earlier often show higher levels of initiative. They are more likely to anticipate problems before they arise, rather than responding only when something demands attention. That tendency to plan ahead can support clearer decision-making and faster problem-solving at work. While waking up early doesn’t guarantee success, the structure it creates can encourage a more proactive mindset overall.

Cramer acknowledges that the schedule can reduce personal downtime and sleep. Still, he maintains that the structure helped shape his career and encourages others to try it too.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.