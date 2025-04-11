Job affecting your nutritional intake? Follow these dietary strategies to be healthy on the go

Being tied up with work and fast-approaching deadlines, busy professionals often do not get the time to have a nutritious meal. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Aman Puri, Nutritionist and founder of Steadfast Nutrition, said, “Eating healthy can be a challenge and falling for fad diet traps makes it even more complicated. Here are quick and effective dietary strategies that are practical and can be adapted easily into the daily routine of those who are always on the go.” Also read | Too busy to eat healthy? Nutrition expert shares 3-step meal prep hack based on dietary guidelines for Indians Know these quick and effective dietary strategies to stay healthy.(Shutterstock)

Plan in advance:

Ensuring the availability of healthy foods is the key. Avoid ready-to-go meals since these contain added unhealthy preservatives. Stock up your refrigerator with fresh fruits and veggies on the weekend and try to binge on fresh fruit or salad bowl whenever you don’t have anything else to consume. This way, you can include all vitamins, minerals, and fibre in the diet.

Snack smartly:

Munching on sprouts, roasted chana, makhana, peanuts, nuts, and seeds can give you an appetising and guilt-free snack break. If you tend to skip meals daily due to a hectic work schedule, these nutrient-dense snacks keep you full for long, even in hectic hours due to high protein and fibre content. Also read | Too busy to stay healthy? Here’s how professionals can master work-life wellness

Sip on healthy drinks:

Skip excess caffeinated and sugar-loaded beverages, and sip up on freshly made drinks like lassi, chaach, lemonade, and coconut water that can keep you hydrated in a healthy way. If fresh drinks are not available, you may sip up on homemade infused water by adding up a slice of lemon, orange, berries, or even mint leaves. These tend to quench the thirst, providing a refreshing taste without adding calories. If opting for hot drinks, herbal or green tea, black coffee without sugar may be best suited for boosting your metabolism.

Choose wisely:

Wisely opting for healthier versions of foods, especially when eating outside, can help you make a better choice. Swapping refined flour bases with whole wheat wraps and breads or selecting baked or grilled versions of foods instead of deep-fried ones can help counter some unhealthy calorie intake. Pick up a multigrain peanut butter or a hung curd toast for breakfast that provides calories with healthy fats and protein instead of choosing unhealthy sauces or mayonnaise.

Set reminders:

Scheduling reminders through nutrition apps to fix meal timings or tracking your calorie intake can help establish a consistent routine habit. Aim to eat at a fixed time every day. Make sure you eat small, frequent meals with controlled portions. Also read | From quick fixes to sustainable health: Tips to choose the right nutrition for your busy lifestyle

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.