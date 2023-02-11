Jungkook performs full body workout on LIVE video from gym, leaves BTS Army drooling

Making workout look all fun and games, South Korean singer and Bangtan Boys or BTS' golden maknae Jeon Jung Kook (mononymously known as Jungkook) started a LIVE video straight from the gym andfans or BTS Army, as they call themselves, could not help but drop weekend night party plans to hit the grind. Treating fitness enthusiasts to a sneak-peek of his exercise routine, Kookie was seen performing a full body workout from kickboxing to pushups, planks and more and we are kicked for our workout session ahead of Sunday.

Donning a signature baggy black T-shirt, teamed with a pair of olive green pants, Jungkook completed his athleisure look with a pair of boxing gloves as he trained hard with his fitness trainer. From kicking a punching bag in the backdrop to practising impressive pad work with his trainer as a part of his high intensity interval training or HIIT, JK left fans and fitness enthusiasts swooning.

HIIT is a time-efficient but safe alternative to traditional types of moderate long term exercise that involves running or cycling at almost maximum effort for a minute and then resting for a minute before repeating the process around 10 times. It is a form of cardiovascular training or interval training that alternates between short bursts of intense exercise and even shorter rest and recovery periods.

After kickboxing, the sensational popstar was seen nailing pushups, followed by pullups by hanging on a rod suspended from the gym's ceiling. Flexing before the camera, he was seen performing the pull, push, squat, lunge, hinge, rotation and gait movements of animal flow workout to stimulate all of the major muscle groups in his body and we are inspired.

Benefits:

Kickboxing is a motivating fitness routine and apart from a heart-pumping cardio, it helps in total body workout to whip one into shape in no time. It reduces stress, releases endorphins which give a boost to the mood and help one feel more confident, burns over 800 calories per hour, tones up entire body and is a perfect cross-training workout.

Its added benefits include giving the body and mind a boost, increasing energy levels by breathing hard and sweating out toxins. It also builds up the core muscles and for those who are hunched over a computer all day – it helps better the posture apart from making one reach their fitness goals.

From working the triceps, pectoral muscles and shoulders to strengthening the lower back and core by pulling in the abdominal muscles, push-ups not only build muscles and strength but also help in losing weight by raising one’s metabolism to burn fat.

They are a part of Calisthenics i.e. exercises that don't rely on anything but a person's own body weight and are performed with differing levels of intensity and rhythm. They build serious strength, improve your brain-body connection, help you lose weight and body fat, reduces injury risk, improves mobility and ease of movement and ensures better long-term health.

Pullups exercise is a very beneficial workout to strengthen the muscles in the back, shoulder and arms while improving grip strength, overall body strength and fitness level. All the upper body muscles including the lats, traps, deltoids, pecs, biceps, forearms and triceps are brought into action when one lifts their whole body from the floor by hanging on a bar.

It is ideal for physical and mental health as it challenges your muscles. Though pullups are very efficient exercise routine, they are not recommended for beginner fitness levels. They are a great way to strengthen your biceps, triceps, forearms, wrists, grip strength, lats, shoulders and your core.

From improving cardio fitness, mobility and coordination to building power, flexibility and strength without taxing the central nervous system, animal flow is a good workout. It heightens the practitioner’s proprioceptive sense or the sense of position and movement and helps the body to recover faster by allowing one to gently load the different body joints to get a physical and neurological response.

This innovative bodyweight movement exercise improves respiration and breathing, increases the flexibility of the muscles, impacts brainpower and prevents obesity and fractures by encouraging bone growth. It links physical postures in a fluid sequence, helps increase kinaesthetic awareness, eventually improves stamina levels and also protects against osteoporosis.