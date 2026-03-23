Kangana Ranaut turns 40: Actor-politician’s diet secrets revealed and why she likes to 'squeeze lemon in dal and sabzi'

For those who can’t give up their morning caffeine, Kangana offers a clever 'alkalizing' fix. She explained her reasoning: “I tend to have high pitta, chai/coffee is not good for me. To compensate for acidic tea, I take alkaline raisins (soaked). People with high pitta might benefit from my diet.”

Kangana shared she has high pitta — a body type in Ayurveda associated with heat, acidity, and metabolism. To manage this, her morning routine focused on neutralising acidity before it starts. She shared, "Some people want to know what I eat in a day. Will take you through my day as and when I eat, see if it helps with weight or immunity. I start my day with a glass of water (too much water is overrated), then in some time, I take one kadak chai (strong tea) with normal sugar + soaked almonds + raisins."

In a series of candid insights shared via her X (formerly Twitter) account in May 2021, Kangana Ranaut revealed that her wellness journey isn't about being 'fancy' — it’s about listening to her body’s unique composition.

Kangana Ranaut, who celebrates her 40th birthday on March 23, is often praised for her fitness and glowing skin . Far from the high-tech, restrictive diets often seen in Bollywood, the actor and BJP leader’s approach is refreshingly grounded in Indian tradition and local produce. Also read | Quote of the day by Kangana Ranaut: ‘We need to encourage our women for being who they are as opposed to trying to box…’

Kangana Ranaut's breakfast: light and fresh Interestingly, Kangana avoids heavy, cooked meals in the morning when she isn't on a gruelling film set, opting instead for post-yoga nourishment. "After yoga and meditation, some fruit... I avoid cooked meals for breakfast," she shared. However, she added a practical disclaimer for her followers: "If you are much younger or physically working a lot, then of course this kind of diet is not for you."

Kangana Ranaut's lunch: home-cooked comfort Kangana’s lunch is a love letter to her roots. She said she prioritises the food her mother raised her on, focusing on regional Indian staples that provide both nutrition and emotional satisfaction. "Lunch is mostly dal, sabzi and rice. My comfort food is north Indian style pakoda kadi with rice, and sometimes I like Maharashtrian pomfret fish curry or pan-fried it," she wrote.

She also shared a specific culinary 'hack' to ensure her meals remain easy on the gut: "I tend to squeeze lemon in dal and sabzi, it alkalises everything," and she also added: "Curd is a must in this weather for me."

Mid-day hydration and snacks Staying hydrated and nourished between meals is a priority, but Kangana swaps processed protein bars for natural, cooling drinks. "Time for some coconut water, you can also take fresh lime or butter milk if you don't live in coastal areas," Kangana advised. When she is busy on a film set, she adjusts her intake slightly to keep her energy levels high: "Note: this is my diet when I am not working. At work, I mostly add a small snack to this drink."

Kangana’s philosophy is simple: eat local and listen to your constitution. By focusing on alkalizing ingredients like lemon and soaked raisins, and prioritising cooling elements like curd and coconut water, she manages her 'pitta' while still enjoying the traditional foods of her childhood.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.