Can't sit still for meditation? Yoga expert shares 5 tips for beginners to stay focused and calm

Your morning defines the tone of the day, whether you start it in a rush and go through the hours feeling stressed and cranky, or begin with a well-planned routine and move through the day more focused and present. Meditation is one of the productive ways to begin the day, a few quiet moments to yourself to calm the mind and introspect. But if you tend to avoid, especially as a beginner, it's because it falls flat whenever you try: you doze off, slouch, or simply get bored. There are simple strategies for beginners to ensure morning meditation becomes easy and becomes a habit that actually sticks. Unguided meditation is independent meditation.(Shutterstock)

Saurabh Bothra, yoga teacher and co-founder of Habuild, shared with HT Lifestyle why meditation is a good way to begin the day. Explaining the benefits, he said, “Morning meditation sets the tone for the entire day. Just as the mind is calm and uncluttered after a night’s rest, the early hours offer a natural stillness that makes it easier to focus inward. A short session in the morning can reduce stress, improve concentration, and enhance emotional resilience, helping you respond to the day’s challenges with greater clarity and composure.”

He further added that when meditation is added to the morning routine, it acts as an anchor, grounding you before the day begins. Adding meditation brings a steadying effect to everyday life.

5 tips for beginners

Beginners, especially, may find meditation intimidating, getting overwhelmed by the idea of sitting still and clearing the mind. But it can be done with a few simple tips. Saurabh listed out five easy tips to help beginners start their meditation practice with ease:

Posture: Sit with your spine tall but relaxed, shoulders soft, and hands resting on your knees or in your lap. Keep your chin slightly tucked to align the neck. You can sit cross-legged on the floor or on a chair with your feet flat. Duration: For beginners, 5–10 minutes is ideal. You can gradually extend to 20 minutes as your practice deepens. Mindset: Begin with the intention to simply be present, without forcing the mind to be ‘empty.’ If thoughts arise, acknowledge them gently and return to your breath or chosen point of focus. Consistency over perfection: Even a short daily practice is more beneficial than a long but irregular one. Use simple aids: A guided meditation app, soft instrumental music, or focusing on your breath can make it easier to stay engaged.

How to prepare for a morning meditation practice?

Meditation requires a few prerequisites for the perfect morning session.(Shutterstock)

Now that you know the beginner-friendly tips for meditation, let’s also take a look at how it can be made a daily staple in your morning routine. Saurabh Bothra shared four steps that make morning meditation essential:

Choose a quiet spot: Find a calm, clutter-free space with minimal distractions. This could be a corner of your bedroom, balcony, or even a garden if you have one. Set the atmosphere: Dim lighting, fresh air, and a clean environment help the mind settle. If you like, light a candle or incense to signal the start of your practice. Use a yoga mat or cushion: Sitting on a firm yoga mat or cushion provides comfort while maintaining a steady posture. Wear comfortable clothing: Loose, breathable fabrics allow you to sit comfortably without fidgeting.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.