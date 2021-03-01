Karisma Kapoor starts new month with fitness post, flaunts lean figure
- Karisma Kapoor recently took to Instagram to flaunt her toned midriff and inspired us to start the month on a fitter note and take care of our health.
The original IT girl of Bollywood is Karisma Kapoor and there is no denying that. The actor's style sense has been loved by her fans since she made her debut in the Hindi film industry. She is also a true blue fitness freak who is very strict about her workouts and believe us when we say this, she is extremely fit at the moment. Karisma works out regularly in order to keep herself healthy and often shares the aftermath of her fitness sessions while looking radiant with her workout glow.
The actor recently took to her Instagram account and showed the result of her rigorous and continuous exercise sessions. The after exercise picture had the mother-of-two flaunting her toned midriff and lean figure. For the session, Karisma opted to wear a black halter-neck sports bra which she teamed with a pair of black mini-workout shorts.
For her at-home exercise routine, the 46-year-old tied her hair in a tight top bun to keep them off her face and looked radiant. She shared the aforementioned picture on Instagram with the caption, "Burn #marchdiaries (sic)."
We are inspired to start our month with a workout as well and try to continue with the exercise sessions just like the actor.
Karisma Kapoor is an avid social media user and often shares glimpses from her life with her fans on Instagram. Those posts include adorable portraits of friends and family, some workout images and quite a few blasts from the past. Check out some of them:
On the work front, Karisma Kapoor was last seen portraying the lead role in the ALT Balaji and Zee5 web series Mentalhood. The 2020 release also featured Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth. Before that, she also made a cameo appearance in the 2018 release Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.
Shilpa Shetty hails Yoga's Paschimottanasana as perfect remedy for Monday blues
Alia Bhatt's new hardcore workout video will leave you breathless, we bet
Power girl Ananya Panday is a champ at Chakrasana, these pics are proof
