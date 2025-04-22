Kesari 2 hairstylist Darshan Yewalekar shares how Akshay, Madhavan and Ananya’s looks came to life; drops hair care tips

Celebrity hairstylist Darshan Yewalekar is the creative force behind the striking hair looks in Kesari 2, styling Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday for their impactful on-screen transformations. In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, he opens up about the inspiration behind each look, the collaborative process with the actors, and shares his go-to hair care tips for healthy, well-maintained tresses. (Also read: Struggling with hair breakage? Hair care expert reveals secret to stronger, healthier hair ) In an interview, hairstylist Darshan Yewalekar reveals the intricate styling process for Kesari 2 stars.(Instagram)

Excerpts from the interview:

For Kesari 2, what was the overall vision for the characters' looks, and how did you approach the hairstyling process?

Normally, my process involves reading the script first and then meeting with the director. But for Kesari 2, Karan Johar called me in and walked me through the script before I even read it, which was incredibly helpful. It gave me clear insight into his vision, ensuring I aligned my ideas with his rather than straying too far.

Karan wanted the looks to feel grounded in reality while still being powerful. These characters, especially the ones portrayed by Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, embody strength during a tumultuous period in India's history. The key was to ensure that their hairstyles reflected not just their personalities, but also their strength and resilience.

Once I understood the director's vision, I created the first mood board, which was almost spot-on with Karan's reading—about 99%. We fine-tuned the details later. One unique aspect of the project was the amount of importance Karan placed on each character's look. For example, he flew me to London to work on General Dyer's prosthetic look, which was a first for me. The director valued every character's appearance to such an extent, and the positive feedback from the audience reflects that effort.

Can you walk us through how Akshay's character's hairstyle was conceptualised?

We actually created two different looks for Akshay sir and did multiple trials to fine-tune them. We were contemplating between the two for a while, tweaking each to get as close as possible to the character's essence. In the end, it was Akshay sir who made the final call. His experience and instinct really stood out, he foresaw what would work best on screen. The look you see in the film was his pick, and I think it brought everything together perfectly.

R. Madhavan's look adds a lot of depth to his screen presence. What references or inspiration did you draw from to create his hair transformation?

I'm really glad you felt that, it means the intention translated well. With Madhavan sir, we wanted to craft a powerful yet grounded persona. He came in with a beard, and during the look test, we decided to retain it but play around with a salt-and-pepper effect. The idea was to colour it in a way that gives his character a unique identity.

That crafted beard-and-hair combination became his signature in the film. Karan really liked the concept too when I shared the moodboard. We coloured it overnight in a hotel room due to a tight schedule, and the very next day, during the shoot, we could feel the look coming alive. But credit goes to Madhavan sir, his conviction and the way he carried the look gave our styling its full impact.

How did you balance Ananya Panday's character’s aesthetic while staying true to the narrative and era?

The intention was clear from the start we wanted her character to feel soft yet powerful, which can sound contradictory, but it made perfect sense for the role. Her look needed to feel period-correct while still reflecting the strength of an educated woman in that era, which was quite rare in India back then. We pulled references from historical women and settled on a hairstyle that was simple, structured, and elegant, soft waves that didn’t overpower but still carried presence. I designed the look, and her team executed it beautifully. When we saw her in that final look, it just clicked.

Which Kesari 2 look was the most challenging and required multiple trials to perfect? What made it difficult?

I'd say both Akshay sir's and General Dyer's looks were equally challenging. With Akshay sir, we had two strong hairstyle options, and the room was split right down the middle, it was tough to choose because both worked really well. That indecision made the process tricky.

For General Dyer, I actually flew to London for the trials, which is rare but necessary. Even after coming back, we had to make several modifications. The toughest part was the time crunch—we only had two days to get it all right. But thanks to the experience and precision of the prosthetics team, we pulled it off.

What's one hair care tip you swear by, especially for people constantly styling their hair?

There's no single trick to healthy hair; it's a combination of things. If I had to choose one, I'd say focus not just on external treatments but also on what you consume. What you eat plays a big role in how your hair looks. People often rely too much on products, thinking they can supply nutrients to the scalp, but the body can't absorb nutrients from outside. Make sure your diet is rich in seasonal vegetables and nutrients essential for hair health. Regular styling and treatments help, but healing and nourishing your body from the inside is key. Additionally, always use heat-protectant shampoo and conditioner, and regularly care for your hair based on its specific needs. It's about balancing internal and external care for long-lasting, healthy hair.

Any product or treatment for restoring hair health?

I’m very vocal for local, so I’d recommend using coconut oil regularly to keep your scalp healthy. A healthy scalp equals healthy hair, and healthy hair leads to great styling. Regular oiling is a must. If your hair is coloured, try using aloe vera directly from the leaf, or extract it, as it helps balance the pH level. These simple, natural tricks can really make a difference in the long-term health of your hair.