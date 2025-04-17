Planning to watch Kesari 2? Check out the ultimate Akshay Kumar’s patriotic style guide

If you're buzzing with excitement for Kesari 2, you're not alone! But before you dive into the battlefield of emotions, why not take a fashionable detour through Akshay Kumar's iconic patriotic movie moments? After all, deshbhakti looks better when served with style. Planning to watch Kesari 2? Check out this Akshay Kumar’s patriotic style guide(Pinterest)

From his rugged soldier stance in Kesari to the slick intelligence officer in Baby, Akshay has always brought his A-game to the screen—not just with action, but with fashion too. So here’s how you can recreate his timeless, tough and totally trend-worthy movie looks.

Loading Suggestions...

Best 6 patriotic looks by Akshay Kumar:

Kesari

Kesari (Pinterest)

Akshay brought warrior vibes like never before. His mustard turban, matching kurta, and earthy dhoti combo exuded strength and pride. Recreate this iconic look by layering shades of mustard and brown. And let’s be honest—nobody does Sardar Swag quite like Havildar Ishar Singh.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Gold

Gold(Pinterest)

Akshay’s look as Tapan Das was all about vintage elegance. Think high-waisted trousers, crisp tucked-in shirts, suspenders, and blazers that scream “team manager with a mission.” Pair it all with slicked-back hair and a timeless pocket watch, and you’re ready to walk like you're carrying the nation’s hopes at the 1948 Olympics. It’s retro, it’s rooted, and it’s ridiculously cool.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Baby

Baby (Hindustan Times)

Akshay’s undercover officer look was the definition of stealthy style. Black shirts, cargo pants, tactical jackets, and always those aviators—his fashion was low-key but lethal. Recreate his espionage energy with solid dark tones, combat boots, and a no-nonsense attitude.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Mission Mangal

Mission Mangal (Pinterest)

This film gave us a new kind of patriotic hero: the brainy, buttoned-up space guy. Akshay’s style here was fuss-free yet impactful. Cotton shirts, laptop bags, dad jeans, and nerdy specs were his uniform of innovation. Want to replicate the look? Keep it simple and practical—like you just ran out of a Mars mission meeting but still remembered to iron your shirt.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Airlift

Airlift(Pinterest)

Akshay’s portrayal of Ranjit Katyal saw him in crisp linen shirts, pastel blazers, and a perfectly trimmed beard that screamed CEO-on-a-rescue-mission. The style was classy, cool, and emotionally charged. You can channel the same with neutral tones, polished shoes, and an air of urgency—like you’re about to save 170,000 lives but need to do it in style.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Holiday

Holiday(Pinterest)

Akshay gave us the perfect off-duty soldier vibe in ‘Holiday’. Casual t-shirts, khaki pants, and combat boots made up his relaxed-yet-rugged look. It’s a vibe that says “I’m chilling—but also ready to protect the nation if needed.” Add a rugged wristwatch, a slight stubble, and a sling bag to complete the soldier-on-leave aesthetic.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Whether you're heading to the theatre for Kesari 2 or just planning a desi-style photoshoot for Insta, Akshay Kumar’s patriotic roles are the perfect inspo for looks, with a side of fashion-forward flair. So go ahead, relive those iconic moments and make some of your own, because nothing says patriotism like doing it in style!

Similar stories for you:

Channel Alia Bhatt’s girl-next-door vibe: Recreate her iconic movie looks

Rashmika Mandanna’s filmy fashion file: Her looks from Srivalli to Sikandar

Preity Zinta's popular looks: Iconic styles to recreate of the dimple girl

Planning to watch Kesari 2? Check out this ultimate Akshay Kumar’s patriotic style guide: FAQs How do I recreate Akshay Kumar’s look from Kesari for a costume party? Pair a mustard kurta and dhoti with a pagdi (turban), leather sandals, and a faux beard for full effect.

Can women recreate these Akshay-inspired looks? Absolutely! Play with androgynous styles or reinterpret with ethnic fusion wear. Akshay’s swag is for all!

What fabrics should I choose for vintage or military looks? Opt for linens, cotton, and canvas-based materials—they’re breathable, practical, and authentic.

Are these looks suitable for daily wear? Most of them can be adapted! Go lighter on accessories and simplify the layers for a wearable, patriotic vibe.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.