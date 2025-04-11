Khoon khaulta hai: Kesari Chapter 2 producer Karan Johar slams General Dyer's granddaughter's ‘looter’ comment

Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari Chapter 2 is bringing forth one of the biggest legal battles fought in our country's history. The actor plays lawyer C Sankaran Nair who challenged the crown for their inaction on General Dyer for his action in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. Recently, a video of Dyer's granddaughter surfaced where she was with the family of a victim of the massacre and called the victim a ‘looter’. Reacting strongly to it, filmmaker Karan Johar expressed his anger. Karan Johar slams General Dyer's granddaughter

At a press conference held for Kesari Chapter 2, when asked if he had seen the video, Karan Johar agreed and said, “Not just as an Indian or as a humanitarian, but anyone who has an iota of empathy or humanity within themselves, it will anger you.”

The filmmaker added, “I don't want to mince my words, be diplomatic in my answer or certainly beat around the bush when I say, how ridiculous she is to say that and how dare she? She was calling those thousands of people looters? They were innocent people who conglomerated right there for what was meant to be the auspicious day of Baisakhi, thinking something else was going to be the eventuality of the day and look what happened.”

Karan also mentioned that General Dyer admitted that “he only stopped shooting when the bullets ran out”. “And she went on to say in that interview that he loved India and all kinds of things about how he had the greatest compassion. What love can you have in your heart when your actions only spoke of hate? The fact that she is in a la la land of her own and in some delusion, I don't know her or met her, and I don't wish to meet her,” he insisted.

He further slammed her saying, “The fact that she has even said those things, makes me so angry on a humanitarian level. Khoon khaulta hai jab maine wo video dekha with the fact that she has such disdain for one of the biggest genocides in the history of our nation and the world. The fact that she was disdainful of it makes me just angry and want andemand an apology even more.”