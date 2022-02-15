Keto diet may ruin your skin and hair before you lose weight!

If you have been living in a cave and don’t know what the keto diet is, we are here to help you, folks! The Keto diet requires eating only high-fat, moderate-protein, and very low-carbohydrate food. As you know, your body's preferred source of energy is carbohydrates. However, going on a full-fledged keto diet cuts off this preferred energy source. This may result in some form of side effects of the keto diet.

What is a keto diet?

A ketogenic diet puts the body into a metabolic state called ketosis. This is when your body will start breaking down the stored fat into tiny molecules. These will be used whenever your body needs the energy to function. Thereby, reducing the fat deposits in your body.

As strict as it sounds, keto diet is not a one-size-fits-all eating practice. One needs to make sure that you're getting all the essential nutrients while on a keto diet. And, just like your body, your largest organ, skin needs nutrition too. It can’t just feed on your extravagant serum and exotic cream, Ladies!

How can keto diet harm your skin and hair?

Dr Anupriya Goel, Dermatologist and Dermatologist and Medical Director of Berkowits chain of clinics, spoke to HealthShots about the effects of fiber-lacking keto diet on skin and hair health.

“Keto diet leads to quick, temporary weight loss. This stress of losing weight quickly, slashing protein and intake of key nutrients which promote healthy hair can lead to excessive shedding of hair (telogen effluvium). It is a condition which also happens post pregnancy which may cause excessive hair fall,” says Dr Goel.

In addition to this, Delhi-based nutritionist Kavita Devgan says, "Keto can lead to better skin and hair in the short run but in the long run it may affect the gut bacteria negatively. It may lead to severe deficiencies and that may impact the skin and gut negatively. A connection between skin rashes and breakouts and keto has been found out as well."

Your skin feeds on micro and macro nutrients, vitamins, and fatty acids. It can only derive them if you’re eating enough of these in your diet. Your skin, hair and nails are unfortunately the first to get impacted by a keto diet. This happens because your body sends most of the essential nutrients to your heart, brain and liver to keep the body alive. These nutrient deficiencies reflect on your skin and hair way before you lose an inch of weight!

Traditionally, a keto diet was only limited to the treatment of children with epilepsy and seizures. However, today the keto diet has become significant in treating obesity and weight issues. Cheese, poultry, avocados, nuts, fish and seafood are considered good keto diet options. On the other hand, grains, high sugar fruits, baked goods, chips and crackers are not considered keto-friendly food.

The takeaway

No matter, there are promising results of a ketogenic diet, but you can't keep it up for the long haul. In addition, the long-term effects of keto can be pretty scary. So, before jumping on the keto bandwagon, work with a dietitian to help you create a plan. Stick to it and keep in touch with your expert throughout the process.

