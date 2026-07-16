Light cardio for busy days: Health coach shares benefits of doing jump rope for 10 minutes every day for 60 days

Starting a fitness journey can feel intimidating, especially when social media is filled with intense gym routines and lengthy workout plans. But building healthy habits doesn't have to begin with an hour at the gym. Sometimes, a few minutes of light cardio can be enough to get you moving, and on busy or low-energy days, doing a little is often better than doing nothing at all. This is where light workouts like jumping rope come in handy – a simple habit that is easy to stick with and can deliver benefits beyond just improving fitness.

Read more to find out the various benefits of jumping rope, beyond weight loss. (Pexel)

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Kylie Holmes, a fitness and health coach who shares tips on improving gut health and building sustainable healthy habits, is explaining why making jump rope a daily habit can offer benefits that go far beyond fitness. In an Instagram video shared on July 15, the health coach shares, “I did 10 minutes of jump rope every single day for 60 days. Here’s what nobody tells you.”

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Benefits of jumping rope

{{^usCountry}} According to Kylie, jumping rope isn't just about shedding fat. She believes the simple exercise can stimulate lymphatic drainage, reduce cortisol levels, and support healthy gut motility, offering a range of health benefits beyond weight loss. The health coach states, “It’s not just a fat loss hack. It’s a lymphatic drainage, cortisol-lowering, gut-motility boosting habit hiding in plain sight.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Kylie, jumping rope isn't just about shedding fat. She believes the simple exercise can stimulate lymphatic drainage, reduce cortisol levels, and support healthy gut motility, offering a range of health benefits beyond weight loss. The health coach states, “It’s not just a fat loss hack. It’s a lymphatic drainage, cortisol-lowering, gut-motility boosting habit hiding in plain sight.” {{/usCountry}}

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Kylie outlines the following benefits she noticed after practising jump rope for 10 minutes every day:

Less bloating: Moving your body also helps stimulate lymphatic drainage, which can help minimise bloating caused by fluid retention.

Better digestion: The rhythmic motion of jumping or bouncing helps stimulate the digestive system, promoting better gut motility and smoother digestion.

Lower stress hormones: Unlike long sessions of steady cardio, which can temporarily raise cortisol, short bursts of jumping rope may help support a healthier stress response.

More energy: Jump rope is a simple form of cardio that can boost energy levels without requiring a lengthy gym session.

Consistency matters

Kylie emphasises that your fitness routine does not have to be perfect every day. She admits that, in her own experience, fitting in a continuous 10-minute jump rope session wasn't always realistic. On busier days, she broke it up into several two-minute sessions between work. Her takeaway? Consistency matters far more than intensity.

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The health coach highlights, “I’m not talking about doing it perfectly. Some days it was 10 min straight, some days it was broken into 2 min bursts between clients. The consistency mattered more than the intensity. If you’re already overwhelmed trying to “do it all” this is your permission slip to start with 10 minutes.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.