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    Fitness trainer reveals how she lost belly fat through consistency; shares a simple meal plan to help you stay fit

    Here’s a breakdown of the meal plan shared by a fitness expert to lose that stubborn belly fat in a simple way.

    Published on: May 03, 2026 1:03 PM IST
    By Anukriti Srivastava
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    Losing weight is never easy and needs consistency to achieve better results. Fitness trainer, nutrition coach, and kettlebell champ Anushka Singh shared a meal plan in an Instagram post dated May 1, 2026, that can help you lose belly fat. Here’s a breakdown of the meal plan:

    30-day meal plan for weight loss (Unsplash)
    30-day meal plan for weight loss (Unsplash)

    Also read | Are you eating cucumbers wrong? Dietician shares the one common mistake many make: ‘When you peel it…’

    This is a 30-day meal plan you can follow to lose weight. Each meal is a combination of protein and fibre, which is neither boring nor unhealthy. She has customised the plan for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians.

    Vegetarian meal plan

    Here's a breakdown of a vegetarian meal plan:

    Day 1

    Moong dal chilla + paneer

    2 moong dal chillas stuffed with 60g paneer, green chutney, and cucumber slices

    408 kcal | 26g protein | 7g fibre

    Day 3

    Rajma + brown rice

    1 katori rajma curry + 80g brown rice + onion-lemon salad + 200ml buttermilk

    445 kcal | 22g protein | 11g fibre

    Day 5

    Soya chunks curry + roti

    40g soya chunks curry + 2 multigrain rotis + small bowl curd

    465 kcal | 30g protein | 9g fibre

    Day 6

    Paneer paratha + curd

    2 paneer stuffed parathas (50g paneer each) + 100g curd + chutney

    428 kcal | 24g protein | 5g fibre

    Day 9

    Chhole + multigrain roti

    1 small katori chhole + 2 rotis + salad + 1 glass lassi

    438 kcal | 21g protein | 12g fibre

    A meal rich in protein and fibre. (Unsplash)
    A meal rich in protein and fibre. (Unsplash)

    Day 10

    Masoor dal + rice + sabzi

    1 katori dal + 70 g rice + palak sabzi + papad

    420 kcal | 18g protein | 10g fibre

    Day 12

    Sattu paratha + curd

    2 stuffed parathas + 100g curd + onion rings

    395 kcal | 19g protein | 8g fibre

    Day 14

    Besan chilla + curd

    2 chillas with spinach + 100g curd + chutney

    385 kcal | 20g protein | 7g fibre

    Day 15

    Quinoa veggie bowl

    50g quinoa + 60g paneer + roasted veggies

    398 kcal | 22g protein | 8g fibre

    Day 17

    Paneer bhurji + roti + dal

    80g paneer bhurji + dal + 2 rotis

    452 kcal | 28g protein | 7g fibre

    Day 19

    Mixed sprouts chaat

    Moong + chana sprouts + 100g hung curd

    370 kcal | 22g protein | 13g fibre

    Day 21

    Tofu stir fry + roti

    120g tofu + veggies + 2 rotis + curd

    402 kcal | 23g protein | 7g fibre

    Day 23

    Lauki kofta + dal + roti

    4 baked koftas + dal + roti

    388 kcal | 17g protein | 10g fibre

    Day 25

    Paneer stuffed dosa

    1 dosa + 70g paneer + sambhar

    418 kcal | 22g protein | 8g fibre

    Day 26

    Black chana salad

    Boiled kala chana + veggies + 100g curd

    360 kcal | 20g protein | 14g fibre

    Day 28

    Paneer + oats cheela

    Paneer bhurji + 2 oats cheela

    480 kcal | 29g protein | 9g fibre

    Day 30

    Curd quinoa bowl

    40g quinoa + curd + cucumber + mint

    348 kcal | 16g protein | 6g fibre

    Non-Vegetarian meal plan

    Here's a breakdown of non-vegetarian meal plan:

    Day 2

    Egg bhurji + multigrain roti

    3 eggs + 2 rotis + salad

    420 kcal | 25g protein | 8g fibre

    Day 4

    Chicken salad bowl

    120g grilled chicken + greens + chickpeas + dressing

    390 kcal | 38g protein | 8g fibre

    Day 13

    Egg curry + rice

    2 eggs + 80g rice + dal + raita

    430 kcal | 27g protein | 6g fibre

    Day 11

    Chicken frankie roll

    120g chicken + 2 rotis + chutney

    455 kcal | 36g protein | 5g fibre

    Day 16

    Fish curry + roti

    120g fish curry + 2 rotis

    418 kcal | 34g protein | 4g fibre

    Day 18

    Chicken soup + toast

    Chicken soup + toast + boiled egg

    395 kcal | 35g protein | 9g fibre

    Day 20

    Prawn masala + rice

    100g prawns + 80g rice + dal

    422 kcal | 32g protein | 5g fibre

    Day 22

    Egg paratha + raita

    2 egg parathas + raita

    418 kcal | 22g protein | 5g fibre

    Day 24

    Tandoori chicken + roti

    150g chicken + roti + salad

    410 kcal | 40g protein | 4g fibre

    Day 27

    Mutton keema + roti

    60g keema + 2 rotis

    440 kcal | 30g protein | 5g fibre

    Day 29

    Scrambled eggs + toast

    3 eggs + toast + buttermilk

    390 kcal | 26g protein | 6g fibre

    Day 31

    Chicken pulao

    80g chicken + rice + raita

    430 kcal | 33g protein | 4g fibre

    Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.

    • Anukriti Srivastava
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Anukriti Srivastava

      Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More

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