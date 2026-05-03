Fitness trainer reveals how she lost belly fat through consistency; shares a simple meal plan to help you stay fit

Losing weight is never easy and needs consistency to achieve better results. Fitness trainer, nutrition coach, and kettlebell champ Anushka Singh shared a meal plan in an Instagram post dated May 1, 2026, that can help you lose belly fat. Here’s a breakdown of the meal plan: 30-day meal plan for weight loss (Unsplash)

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This is a 30-day meal plan you can follow to lose weight. Each meal is a combination of protein and fibre, which is neither boring nor unhealthy. She has customised the plan for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians.

Vegetarian meal plan Here's a breakdown of a vegetarian meal plan:

Day 1 Moong dal chilla + paneer

2 moong dal chillas stuffed with 60g paneer, green chutney, and cucumber slices

408 kcal | 26g protein | 7g fibre

Day 3 Rajma + brown rice

1 katori rajma curry + 80g brown rice + onion-lemon salad + 200ml buttermilk

445 kcal | 22g protein | 11g fibre

Day 5 Soya chunks curry + roti

40g soya chunks curry + 2 multigrain rotis + small bowl curd

465 kcal | 30g protein | 9g fibre

Day 6 Paneer paratha + curd

2 paneer stuffed parathas (50g paneer each) + 100g curd + chutney

428 kcal | 24g protein | 5g fibre

Day 9 Chhole + multigrain roti

1 small katori chhole + 2 rotis + salad + 1 glass lassi

438 kcal | 21g protein | 12g fibre