Bryan Johnson, who spends ‘$2M a year to live longer’, shares 3 habits he strictly avoids to stay healthy

Bryan Johnson, the tech entrepreneur-turned-longevity enthusiast, is known for his extreme biohacking experiments aimed at reversing ageing and extending life. From plasma infusions to completely cutting out sugar, he’s tried a range of unconventional methods in his pursuit of longevity. Bryan Johnson is on a mission to extend his life as much as possible.

In a recent conversation with William Rossy on his podcast Sprouht, Johnson revealed that he spends nearly $2 million a year on his mission to live longer and shared the 3 habits he strictly avoids to stay on track with his anti-ageing goals. (Also read: Bryan Johnson’s $2M a year anti-ageing routine includes 40 supplements, 18-hour fast, red light and no food after 11 PM )

“We’ve been conditioned with poor habits and false narratives,” Bryan says. “You have to fight against the culture that encourages staying up late, endless screen time, and constant stress. Doom-scrolling never ends,” he added, explaining that he follows a strict set of personal rules because, as he admits, “I know I’ll make the wrong choice if I’m given the opportunity.”

Johnson, who has spent millions perfecting his longevity routine, revealed the 3 habits he completely avoids to protect both his body and mind:

1. Smoking

Johnson calls smoking “the single worst thing anyone can do for their body.” It’s a leading cause of cancer, cardiovascular issues, and respiratory diseases. By eliminating it entirely, he lays the foundation for his long-term health and longevity goals.

2. Sedentary lifestyle

“Not exercising is the second worst thing you can do,” Johnson says. He believes that regular movement is non-negotiable for staying healthy, maintaining muscle mass, and supporting heart health. Daily workouts form an essential part of his disciplined longevity plan.

3. Stress and doom-scrolling

Beyond physical fitness, Johnson prioritises mental well-being. “Stress is non-stop. You are constantly doom-scrolling,” he said. The habit of endlessly consuming negative news, he explains, can heighten anxiety and disrupt emotional balance. By avoiding this cycle, Johnson preserves his mental clarity and emotional resilience, two key components of a longer, healthier life.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.