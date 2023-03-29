Looking to burn belly fat? Here is the diet you need to follow

Everyone hates the word diet, and we will admit rightfully so but still want to lose weight, again rightfully so. Are you tired of carrying excess belly fat around and feeling self-conscious about your appearance? If so, you're not alone. Many people struggle with stubborn belly fat that just won't seem to go away, no matter how hard they exercise or how strictly they diet. But don't despair – there are diets out there that can help you burn that belly fat and achieve the flat, toned stomach you've always wanted. Check out some of the most effective diets for burning belly fat and getting in shape. So, get ready to say goodbye to your muffin top and hello to a slimmer, healthier you! (Also read: Check out these easy diet tips to help optimise nutrition and good health )

"In today's world, ‘dieting’ means over-restricting and even starving ourselves to lose a few kilos but if we look at the ancient meaning of the word ‘diet’, It means ‘way of life’. So what’s that one diet that will make your fat loss possible? That one diet is creating a ‘calorie deficit’ Not Keto. Not paleo. Not a carnivore diet. Not a vegan diet. There is no magic diet. To lose fat, one needs to eat fewer calories than what they are burning over time to create a caloric/energy deficit leading to the body tapping into body fat to use it as energy, leading to fat loss/weight loss. So, as long as you are in a caloric deficit, you will be burning fat, from all body parts including belly," says Yash Vardhan Swami, health coach and founder of trained by YVS and fitness business accelerator.

Yash further shared with HT Lifestyle, "Although, a lot of people burn belly fat at the end and that’s something we cannot control as it’s a part of our genetics. However, we can keep on losing fat till the time our body taps into those stores. Every ‘diet’ works by putting you in a caloric deficit, but that doesn't mean we need to remove our favourite food sources or starve ourselves. This means we can include anything in our diet, as long as we do not overeat our calories to lose fat. If we do so, we would be able to sustain the process so that results remain with us, long-term!"

He added, “Along with caloric deficit, we need to support our health and fat loss too. Ensuring that our nutrition plan has enough macronutrients and micronutrients including protein, carbohydrates, fats and vitamins, minerals (coming from fruits, vegetables and a variety of food sources) and water to support health and optimise all metabolic processes. So, that our health improves while we are losing fat and we are creating a caloric deficit, not a nutrient deficit. If we are exercising regularly (3-5 times/week), we burn more calories, which deepens the caloric deficit. Along with that, exercising is amazing for our cardiovascular, lymphatic and even mental health. Also, let’s not undermine the role of walking more.”

"Walking 8000-12000 steps every day can help with not only amplifying calorie burning but also improving overall health. That would optimise fat burning and even help us control hunger and increase our satiety as optimal sleep can lower Ghrelin (hunger hormone) and increase leptin (satiety hormone) along with numerous health benefits sleep has on our brain health, organ health, recovery and even emotional health. These might sound like a big checklist on paper but if I have to explain them to you in one sentence I would simply say: ‘Burn more calories than you eat, and sleep 8 hours a day’. And this would burn your ‘belly fat’ too.!" concludes Yash.